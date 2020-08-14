COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean caseload now over 120,000 infections; region still doing well

COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean caseload now over 120,000 infections; region still doing wellFriday, August 14, 2020
|
Health authorities across
the Caribbean, faced with incredible odds, continue to bring the fight to the
novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as the region records more closed than
active cases.
Our analysis has shown, that as at 3:46 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Friday, August 14, respective health departments have confirmed a combined total of 124,436 cases of COVID-19.
Of that number, some 72,392 cases, or roughly 58 per cent, are officially closed as patients report a full recovery from the infectious disease (70,035 recoveries to date, barring insufficient data from Puerto Rico) or have died from coronavirus-related complications (2,537 deaths).
The number of regional countries and territories bringing their active caseload to zero grows currently remains at six, namely: Monserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Dominica, Anguilla, and the Cayman Islands.
Dominican Republic: 1,354 new cases; 84,488 confirmed. 1,409 patients have died. (49,539 patients have recovered)
Puerto Rico: 399 new cases; 10,730 confirmed. 317 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)
French Guiana: 58 new cases; 8,471 confirmed. 51 patients have died. (7,784 recoveries)
Haiti: 29 new cases; 7,810 confirmed. 192 patients have died. (5,123 recoveries)
Cuba: 55 new cases; 3,229 confirmed. 88 patients have died. (2,547 recoveries)
Suriname: 108 new cases; 2,761 confirmed. 40 patients have died. (1,830 recoveries)
The Bahamas: 53 new cases; 1,089 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (138 recoveries)
Jamaica: Six new cases; 1,071 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (743 recoveries)
Aruba: 96 new cases; 894 confirmed. Four patients have died. (114 recoveries)
US Virgin Islands: 22 new cases; 704 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (502 recoveries)
Guyana: Eight new cases; 631 confirmed. 22 patients have died. (202 recoveries)
Trinidad and Tobago: Eight new cases; 412 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (139 recoveries)
Guadeloupe: 50 new cases; 367 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (289 recoveries)
Belize: 60 new cases; 356 confirmed. Two patients have died. (32 recoveries)
Martinique: 60 new cases; 336 confirmed. 16 patients have died. (124 recoveries)
Sint Maarten: 15 new cases; 263 confirmed. 17 patients have died (102 recoveries)
Turks & Caicos Islands: 17 new cases; 258 confirmed. Two patients have died (52 recoveries)
Bermuda: Three new cases; 159 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (145 recoveries)
Barbados: No new cases; 144 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (118 recoveries)
Antigua and Barbuda: One new case; 93 confirmed. Three patients have died. (67 recoveries)
St Martin: Eight new cases; 92 confirmed. Four patients have died. (45 recoveries)
St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 57 confirmed. (55 recoveries)
Curaçao: No new cases; 32 confirmed. One patient has died (30 recoveries)
Grenada: No new cases; 24 confirmed. (23 recoveries)
Saint-Barthélemy: No new cases; 13 confirmed. (Eight recoveries)
British Virgin Islands: No new cases; nine confirmed. One patient has died. (Seven recoveries)
Monserrat: No active cases. (Previously has 13 confirmed cases; one patient died)
St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases. (Previously had 17 confirmed cases)
St Lucia: No active cases. (Previously has 25 confirmed cases)
Cayman Islands: No active cases. (Previously had 203 confirmed cases; one patient died)
Dominica: No active cases. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)
Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)
