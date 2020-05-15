COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean coronavirus infections surge past 18,000

While

some countries report major gains, other states in the Caribbean continue to

grapple with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as infections climb.

As at 1:45 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Friday, May 15, some 18,108 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the region, with 761 patients dying from coronavirus-related complications.

Encouragingly, the recovery rate improves still, as barring unavailable date from Puerto Rico, the Caribbean has discharged 5,965 persons.

See the latest situational analysis for the coronavirus in the Caribbean, in BUZZ’s breakdown below:

Dominican Republic: 124 new cases; 11,320 confirmed. 422 patients have died. (3,351 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 115 new cases; 2,542 confirmed. 122 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Cuba: 20 new cases; 1,830 confirmed. 79 patients have died. (1,383 recoveries)

Jamaica: No new cases; 509 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (118 recoveries)

Haiti: 39 new cases; 273 confirmed. 20 patients have died. (18 recoveries)

Martinique: No new cases; 189 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (91 recoveries)

French Guiana: 31 new cases; 184 confirmed. One patient has died. (124 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 155 confirmed. 13 patients have died. (109 recoveries)

Bermuda: One new case; 122 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (66 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: No new cases; 116 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (107 recoveries)

Guyana: No new cases; 113 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (42 recoveries)

Aruba: No new cases; 101 confirmed. Three patients have died. (93 recoveries)

The Bahamas: Two new cases; 96 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (41 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: Seven new cases; 93 confirmed. One patient has died. (54 recoveries)

Barbados: No new cases; 85 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (65 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 76 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (46 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 69 confirmed. Six patients have died. (61 recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 39 confirmed. Three patients have died. (30 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 21 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 17 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

Dominica: No new cases; 16 confirmed. (15 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new cases; 16 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)

St Kitts and Nevis: No new cases; 15 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)

Monserrat: No new cases; 11 confirmed. One patient has died. (Eight recoveries)

British Virgin Islands: One new case; eight confirmed. One patient has died. (Six recoveries)

Countries without active cases

St Lucia: No active cases; COVID-19 free (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)

Suriname: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 10 confirmed cases, one patient died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)