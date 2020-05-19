COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean countries confirm over 20,000 coronavirus cases

With one new, active case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Suriname is no longer ‘free’ of the infectious disease.

On the other hand of the spectrum, St Kitts and Nevis reports zero active cases as the country’s 15th patient has recovered; there are still seven ‘coronavirus-free’ territories in the Caribbean.

As at 1:00 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Tuesday, May 19, respective health authorities across the region have confirmed 20,151 cases of COVID-19, with 771 patients dying from disease-related complications.

Reassuringly, around 9,438 persons have recovered from the coronavirus – a regional figure which may be far greater owing to unavailable data from Puerto Rico.

The seven ‘coronavirus-free’ territories are St Kitts, Dominica, Monserrat, Anguilla, Belize, St Lucia and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 411 new cases; 12,725 confirmed. 434 patients have died. (6,613 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 95 new cases; 2,805 confirmed. 124 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Cuba: Six new cases; 1,887 confirmed. 79 patients have died. (1,538 recoveries)

Haiti: 77 new cases; 533 confirmed. 21 patients have died. (21 recoveries)

Jamaica: No new cases; 520 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (131 recoveries)

French Guiana: 13 new cases; 210 confirmed. One patient has died. (131 recoveries)

Martinique: No new cases; 192 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (91 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 155 confirmed. 13 patients have died. (109 recoveries)

Bermuda: Two new cases; 125 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (77 recoveries)

Guyana: Seven new cases; 124 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (45 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: No new cases; 116 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (107 recoveries)

Aruba: No new cases; 101 confirmed. Three patients have died. (93 recoveries)

The Bahamas: No new cases; 96 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (43 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: No new cases; 94 confirmed. One patient has died. (55 recoveries)

Barbados: No new cases; 88 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (68 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (54 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 69 confirmed. Six patients have died. (61 recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 39 confirmed. Three patients have died. (30 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 22 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 17 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new cases; 16 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)

Suriname: One new case; 11 confirmed. One patient has died. (Nine recoveries)

British Virgin Islands: One new case; eight confirmed. One patient has died. (Six recoveries)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 15 recoveries)

Dominica: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 16 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Lucia: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)