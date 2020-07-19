COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean countries gain footing on outbreak; 77,000 cases confirmed

The Caribbean continues

its fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, as closed cases

outnumber their active counterparts for the second time in July.

As at 3:19 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Sunday, July 19, respective health departments across the region have confirmed 77,000 cases of COVID-19 in 32 affected countries and territories.

Of the Caribbean’s massive caseload, 40,841 cases (or roughly 53 per cent) are officially declared closed as patients have either recovered from the disease (38,971 recoveries to date, barring unavailable data from Puerto Rico) or died from coronavirus-related complications (1,870 deaths).

Only five regional countries and territories have managed to bring their active caseload to zero: Dominica, Grenada, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 1,336 new cases; 52,855 confirmed. 981 patients have died. (25,094 patients have recovered)

Haiti: 78 new cases; 7,073 confirmed. 146 patients have died. (3,877 recoveries)

French Guiana: 146 new cases; 6,655 confirmed. 37 patients have died. (4,272 recoveries)

Puerto Rico: 325 new cases; 3,791 confirmed. 178 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Cuba: One new case; 2,446 confirmed. 87 patients have died. (2,308 recoveries)

Suriname: 58 new cases; 1,001 confirmed. 20 patients have died. (610 recoveries)

Jamaica: Six new cases; 774 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (679 recoveries)

Guyana: Seven new cases; 327 confirmed. 19 patients have died. (148 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: 11 new cases; 283 confirmed. Six patients have died. (133 recoveries)

Martinique: Seven new cases; 262 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (124 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: Two new cases; 203 confirmed. One patient has died. (200 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: Five new cases; 195 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (172 recoveries)

Bermuda: Three new cases; 153 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (137 recoveries)

The Bahamas: Nine new cases; 138 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (91 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: One new case; 137 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (124 recoveries)

Aruba: Six new cases; 111 confirmed. Three patients have died. (100 recoveries)

Barbados: One new case; 104 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (91 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: One new case; 79 confirmed. 15 patients have died (63 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: Two new cases; 76 confirmed. Three patients have died. (57 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: Four new cases; 75 confirmed. Two patients have died (21 recoveries)

St Martin: Three new cases; 46 confirmed. Three patients have died. (39 recoveries)

Belize: Three new cases; 40 confirmed. Two patients have died. (20 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Nine new cases; 38 confirmed. (29 recoveries)

Curaçao: Three new cases; 28 confirmed. One patient has died (24 recoveries)

St Lucia: One new case; 23 confirmed. (19 recoveries)

St Kitts and Nevis: No new cases; 17 confirmed. (15 recoveries)

Monserrat: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)

Dominica: No active cases. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Grenada: No active cases. (Previously had 23 confirmed cases)

British Virgin Islands: No active cases. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)