COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean countries inch closer to 30,000 coronavirus cases

Health practitioners across the Caribbean renew efforts to

eradicate the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic—and the region continues to

fight.

As at 3:10 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Wednesday, June 3, countries and territories have confirmed some 29,464 cases. Eight countries have recorded new cases, while the other 24 territories have either not seen new infections or have brought their active cases to zero.

Of the regional caseload, 15,788 cases (or roughly 53.5 per cent) have been closed by patients who have completely overcome COVID-19 (14,848 recoveries to date, barring unavailable date from Puerto Rico).

Another 940 persons have died from coronavirus-related complications.

There are only nine Caribbean territories without active coronavirus cases at this time, namely: Turks and Caicos Islands, British Virgin Island, Aruba, St Kitts, Monserrat, Anguilla, Belize, St Lucia, and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 468 new cases; 18,040 confirmed. 516 patients have died. (11,224 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 88 new cases; 4,023 confirmed. 140 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Haiti: 281 new cases; 2,507 confirmed. 48 patients have died. (24 recoveries)

Cuba: 15 new cases; 2,107 confirmed. 83 patients have died. (1,830 recoveries)

Jamaica: Two new cases; 590 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (356 recoveries)

French Guiana: 34 new cases; 533 confirmed. One patient has died. (254 recoveries)

Martinique: No new cases; 200 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (98 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 162 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (138 recoveries)

Guyana: No new cases; 153 confirmed. 12 patients have died. (70 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: One new case; 151 confirmed. One patient has died. (77 recoveries)

Bermuda: No new cases; 141 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (112 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: No new cases; 117 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (108 recoveries)

The Bahamas: No new cases; 102 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (49 recoveries)

Barbados: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (76 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (60 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new case; 70 confirmed. Six patients have died. (62 recoveries)

Suriname: 10 new cases; 54 confirmed. One patient has died. (Nine recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 40 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 26 confirmed. Three patients have died. (20 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 26 confirmed. (15 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 23 confirmed. (18 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new cases; 20 confirmed. One patient has died. (15 recoveries)

Dominica: No new cases; 18 confirmed. (16 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases. (Previously had 12 confirmed cases, one patient died)

Aruba: No active cases. (Previously had 101 confirmed cases, three patients died)

British Virgin Islands: No active cases. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Lucia: No active cases. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Belize: No active cases. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)