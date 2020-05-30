COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean countries keeping hope alive against coronavirus

More gains are being recorded in the

Caribbean’s continued fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

as closed cases have outnumbered their active counterparts for the fourth time

running.

As at 1:01 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Saturday, May 30, a collective 26,484 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the region.

Out of the Caribbean caseload, around 13,557 cases (or roughly 51 per cent) have been closed as countries report some 12,666 recoveries to date—a figure which could be far greater owing to unavaliable data from Puerto Rico.

The remaining 891 closed cases are as a result of coronavirus-related deaths.

The Caribbean’s 10-member strong ‘coronavirus-free’ club are namely: Aruba, Trinidad, St Kitts, Dominica, Monserrat, Anguilla, Belize, St Lucia, and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 463 new cases; 16,531 confirmed. 488 patients have died. (9,266 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 71 new cases; 3,718 confirmed. 133 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Cuba: 20 new cases; 2,025 confirmed. 83 patients have died. (1,795 recoveries)

Haiti: 141 new cases; 1,584 confirmed. 35 patients have died. (22 recoveries)

Jamaica: Six new cases; 575 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (289 recoveries)

French Guiana: 14 new cases; 450 confirmed. One patient has died. (172 recoveries)

Martinique: Three new cases; 200 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (98 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: One new case; 162 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (138 recoveries)

Guyana: No new cases; 150 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (67 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: One new case; 141 confirmed. One patient has died. (68 recoveries)

Bermuda: One new case; 140 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (92 recoveries)

The Bahamas: One new case; 102 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (48 recoveries)

Barbados: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (76 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (60 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 69 confirmed. Six patients have died. (61 recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 40 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: One new case; 26 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 23 confirmed. (18 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new cases; 18 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)

Suriname: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (Nine recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)

Aruba: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 101 confirmed cases, three patients died)

British Virgin Islands: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)

Trinidad and Tobago: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 116 confirmed cases, eight patients died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)

Dominica: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 16 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Lucia: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)