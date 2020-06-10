COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean countries near 35,000 coronavirus cases; 994 dead

Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

continue to rise across the Caribbean, with the region close to confirming its

first 35,000 infections.

What’s more, active cases have outnumbered closed cases for the first time in nine days, temporarily halting gains made over the last two weeks.

As at 1:47 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Wednesday, June 10, regional health authorities have confirmed a combined total of 34,782 cases of COVID-19 in the Caribbean.

Within the regional caseload, some 17,171 cases (or roughly 49 per cent) have been officially closed as countries either report full recoveries (16,178 to date, minus insufficient data from Puerto Rico) or patients dying from the coronavirus-related complications (994 deaths).

There are eight Caribbean territories enjoying zero active cases at this time, namely: Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, British Virgin Islands, Aruba, St Kitts, Monserrat, Anguilla, and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 289 new cases; 20,415 confirmed. 544 patients have died. (12,208 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 144 new cases; 5,329 confirmed. 143 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Haiti: 124 new cases; 3,662 confirmed. 56 patients have died. (24 recoveries)

Cuba: Six new cases; 2,211 confirmed. 83 patients have died. (1,886 recoveries)

French Guiana: No new cases; 773 confirmed. One patient has died. (427 recoveries)

Jamaica: Six new cases; 605 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (405 recoveries)

Martinique: No new cases; 202 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (98 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: Five new cases; 176 confirmed. One patient has died. (104 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 164 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (144 recoveries)

Guyana: Two new cases; 156 confirmed. 12 patients have died. (84 recoveries)

Bermuda: No new cases; 141 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (120 recoveries)

Suriname: Seven new cases; 137 confirmed. Two patients have died. (Nine recoveries)

The Bahamas: No new cases; 103 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (64 recoveries)

Barbados: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (81 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (61 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 71 confirmed. Six patients have died. (64 recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 41 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 27 confirmed. (16 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 26 confirmed. Three patients have died. (20 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 23 confirmed. (22 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new cases; 21 confirmed. One patient has died. (15 recoveries)

Belize: One new case; 20 confirmed. Two patients have died. (16 recoveries)

St Lucia: No new cases; 19 confirmed. (18 recoveries)

Dominica: No new cases; 18 confirmed. (16 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: No active cases. (Previously had 117 confirmed cases, eight patients died)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No active cases. (Previously had 12 confirmed cases, one patient died)

Aruba: No active cases. (Previously had 101 confirmed cases, three patients died)

British Virgin Islands: No active cases. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)