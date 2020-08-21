COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean countries resolute despite second wave; over 136,000 cases confirmed

COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean countries resolute despite second wave; over 136,000 cases confirmedFriday, August 21, 2020
|
For the second-straight
week in August, the Caribbean has managed to close more cases than reports of
active infections of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Amid the second wave of the deadly pandemic sweeping the world, countries and territories across the region are showing resilience.
Our analysis has shown, that as at 2:28 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Friday, August 21, respective health departments have confirmed a combined total of 136,147 cases of COVID-19.
Of that number, some 84,985 cases, or roughly 62.4 per cent, are officially closed as patients report a full recovery from the infectious disease (82,216 recoveries to date, barring insufficient data from Puerto Rico) or have died from coronavirus-related complications (2,769 deaths).
The number of regional countries and territories bringing their active caseload to zero grows stands at five, namely: Grenada, Monserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica and Anguilla.
Dominican Republic: 857 new cases; 89,867 confirmed. 1,533 patients have died. (59,132 patients have recovered)
Puerto Rico: 419 new cases; 13,014 confirmed. 374 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)
French Guiana: 34 new cases; 8,471 confirmed. 55 patients have died. (8,251 recoveries)
Haiti: 48 new cases; 7,810 confirmed. 196 patients have died. (5,447 recoveries)
Cuba: 17 new cases; 3,582 confirmed. 89 patients have died. (2,951 recoveries)
Suriname: 71 new cases; 3,366 confirmed. 55 patients have died. (2,383 recoveries)
The Bahamas: 79 new cases; 1,610 confirmed. 23 patients have died. (211 recoveries)
Aruba: 91 new cases; 1,384 confirmed. Six patients have died. (354 recoveries)
Jamaica: 98 new cases; 1,290 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (788 recoveries)
US Virgin Islands: 63 new cases; 934 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (649 recoveries)
Guyana: 70 new cases; 846 confirmed. 29 patients have died. (399 recoveries)
Trinidad and Tobago: 81 new cases; 767 confirmed. 12 patients have died. (140 recoveries)
Belize: 52 new cases; 605 confirmed. Five patients have died. (38 recoveries)
Guadeloupe: 64 new cases; 510 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (289 recoveries)
Martinique: 104 new cases; 440 confirmed. 16 patients have died. (124 recoveries)
Sint Maarten: Five new cases; 353 confirmed. 17 patients have died (146 recoveries)
Turks & Caicos Islands: Seven new cases; 334 confirmed. Two patients have died (102 recoveries)
Cayman Islands: Two new cases; 205 confirmed. One patient has died (202 recoveries)
Bermuda: Seven new cases; 166 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (147 recoveries)
Barbados: One new cases; 156 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (123 recoveries)
St Martin: 12 new cases; 121 confirmed. Four patients have died. (49 recoveries)
Antigua and Barbuda: One new case; 94 confirmed. Three patients have died. (89 recoveries)
St Vincent and the Grenadines: One new cases; 58 confirmed. (56 recoveries)
CuraÃ§ao: Four new cases; 36 confirmed. One patient has died (30 recoveries)
St Lucia: One new case; 26 confirmed. (25 recoveries)
Saint-BarthÃ©lemy: Three new cases; 16 confirmed. (Nine recoveries)
British Virgin Islands: Two new cases; 11 confirmed. One patient has died. (Eight recoveries)
Grenada: No active cases. (Previously had 24 confirmed cases)
Monserrat: No active cases. (Previously had 13 confirmed cases; one patient died)
St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases. (Previously had 17 confirmed cases)
Dominica: No active cases. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)
Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)
