COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean countries resolute despite second wave; over 136,000 cases confirmed

For the second-straight

week in August, the Caribbean has managed to close more cases than reports of

active infections of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Amid the second wave of the deadly pandemic sweeping the world, countries and territories across the region are showing resilience.

Our analysis has shown, that as at 2:28 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Friday, August 21, respective health departments have confirmed a combined total of 136,147 cases of COVID-19.

Of that number, some 84,985 cases, or roughly 62.4 per cent, are officially closed as patients report a full recovery from the infectious disease (82,216 recoveries to date, barring insufficient data from Puerto Rico) or have died from coronavirus-related complications (2,769 deaths).

The number of regional countries and territories bringing their active caseload to zero grows stands at five, namely: Grenada, Monserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica and Anguilla.

Dominican Republic: 857 new cases; 89,867 confirmed. 1,533 patients have died. (59,132 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 419 new cases; 13,014 confirmed. 374 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

French Guiana: 34 new cases; 8,471 confirmed. 55 patients have died. (8,251 recoveries)

Haiti: 48 new cases; 7,810 confirmed. 196 patients have died. (5,447 recoveries)

Cuba: 17 new cases; 3,582 confirmed. 89 patients have died. (2,951 recoveries)

Suriname: 71 new cases; 3,366 confirmed. 55 patients have died. (2,383 recoveries)

The Bahamas: 79 new cases; 1,610 confirmed. 23 patients have died. (211 recoveries)

Aruba: 91 new cases; 1,384 confirmed. Six patients have died. (354 recoveries)

Jamaica: 98 new cases; 1,290 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (788 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: 63 new cases; 934 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (649 recoveries)

Guyana: 70 new cases; 846 confirmed. 29 patients have died. (399 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: 81 new cases; 767 confirmed. 12 patients have died. (140 recoveries)

Belize: 52 new cases; 605 confirmed. Five patients have died. (38 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: 64 new cases; 510 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (289 recoveries)

Martinique: 104 new cases; 440 confirmed. 16 patients have died. (124 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: Five new cases; 353 confirmed. 17 patients have died (146 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: Seven new cases; 334 confirmed. Two patients have died (102 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: Two new cases; 205 confirmed. One patient has died (202 recoveries)

Bermuda: Seven new cases; 166 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (147 recoveries)

Barbados: One new cases; 156 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (123 recoveries)

St Martin: 12 new cases; 121 confirmed. Four patients have died. (49 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: One new case; 94 confirmed. Three patients have died. (89 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: One new cases; 58 confirmed. (56 recoveries)

CuraÃ§ao: Four new cases; 36 confirmed. One patient has died (30 recoveries)

St Lucia: One new case; 26 confirmed. (25 recoveries)

Saint-BarthÃ©lemy: Three new cases; 16 confirmed. (Nine recoveries)

British Virgin Islands: Two new cases; 11 confirmed. One patient has died. (Eight recoveries)

Grenada: No active cases. (Previously had 24 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases. (Previously had 13 confirmed cases; one patient died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases. (Previously had 17 confirmed cases)

Dominica: No active cases. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)