COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean countries winning against coronavirus; recoveries now over 10,000

The uphill battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has come to a critical turning point for Caribbean countries as active and closed cases find themselves on equal footing for the first time.

As at 1:06 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Thursday, May 21, respective health authorities have confirmed a combined total of 21,223 cases of COVID-19. Of the 31 affected countries and territories, seven have managed to bring their active cases to zero.

Of the regional caseload, 10,816 or roughly 51 per cent of cases have been closed as patients have either recovered altogether (10,028 recoveries to date, barring unavailable data from Puerto Rico) or died from coronavirus-related complications (788 deaths so far).

The seven ‘coronavirus-free’ territories are St Kitts, Dominica, Monserrat, Anguilla, Belize, St Lucia, and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 254 new cases; 13,477 confirmed. 446 patients have died. (7,142 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 47 new cases; 2,913 confirmed. 126 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Cuba: Eight new cases; 1,908 confirmed. 80 patients have died. (1,603 recoveries)

Haiti: 67 new cases; 663 confirmed. 22 patients have died. (21 recoveries)

Jamaica: Nine new cases; 529 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (171 recoveries)

French Guiana: 19 new cases; 237 confirmed. One patient has died. (136 recoveries)

Martinique: No new cases; 192 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (91 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 155 confirmed. 13 patients have died. (109 recoveries)

Guyana: No new cases; 125 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (47 recoveries)

Bermuda: No new cases; 125 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (80 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: No new cases; 116 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (107 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: No new cases; 111 confirmed. One patient has died. (55 recoveries)

Aruba: No new cases; 101 confirmed. Three patients have died. (95 recoveries)

The Bahamas: One new case; 97 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (43 recoveries)

Barbados: Two new cases; 90 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (70 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (54 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 69 confirmed. Six patients have died. (61 recoveries)

St Martin: One new case; 40 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 22 confirmed. (17 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 17 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new cases; 16 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)

Suriname: No new cases; 11 confirmed. One patient has died. (Nine recoveries)

British Virgin Islands: No new cases; eight confirmed. One patient has died. (Six recoveries)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 15 recoveries)

Dominica: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 16 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Lucia: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)