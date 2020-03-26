COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean islands confirm over 1,000 coronavirus cases

In the 25 days it took the novel coronavirus

(COVID-19) to completely spread across the Caribbean, several islands are struggling

to contain the deadly pandemic.

The region surpasses the worrying thousand-case threshold as at 7pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Thursday (March 26), following respective health departments confirming a combined total of 1,038 cases.

The Caribbean has lost 20 patients in the fight against COVID-19, with hardest-hit Dominican Republic accounting for the most deaths (10) and the most confirmed cases—closing in on 500 cases.

Dominican Republic: 176 new cases; 488 confirmed. Ten patients have died.

Guadeloupe: 11 new cases; 84 confirmed. One patient has died.

Cuba: 19 new cases; 67 confirmed. One patient has died.

Martinique: Nine new cases; 66 confirmed. One patient has died.

Puerto Rico: 25 new cases; 64 confirmed. Two patients have died.

Trinidad and Tobago: Four new cases; 61 confirmed. One patient has died.

French Guiana: Three new cases; 30 confirmed.

Jamaica: One new case; 26 confirmed. One patient has died.

Aruba: Seven new cases; 19 confirmed.

Barbados: No new cases; 18 confirmed.

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 17 confirmed.

Dominica: Four new cases; 11 confirmed.

St Martin: Three new cases; 11 confirmed.

Cayman Islands: Two new cases; eight confirmed. One patient has died.

Suriname: One new case; eight confirmed.

Haiti: One new case; eight confirmed.

Grenada: Six new cases; seven confirmed.

Bermuda: One new case; seven confirmed.

Curaçao: No new cases; six confirmed. One patient has died.

The Bahamas: No new cases; five confirmed.

Guyana: No new cases; five confirmed. One patient has died.

Sint Maarten: One new case; three confirmed.

St Lucia: No new cases; three confirmed.

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; three confirmed.

Saint-Barthélemy: No new cases; three confirmed.

British Virgin Islands: Two new cases confirmed.

St Kitts and Nevis: Two new cases confirmed.

Belize: One new case; two confirmed.

Monserrat: One new case; two confirmed.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; one confirmed.

Turks and Caicos Islands: No new cases; one confirmed.