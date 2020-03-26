COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean islands confirm over 1,000 coronavirus cases

COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean islands confirm over 1,000 coronavirus casesThursday, March 26, 2020
|
In the 25 days it took the novel coronavirus
(COVID-19) to completely spread across the Caribbean, several islands are struggling
to contain the deadly pandemic.
The region surpasses the worrying thousand-case threshold as at 7pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Thursday (March 26), following respective health departments confirming a combined total of 1,038 cases.
The Caribbean has lost 20 patients in the fight against COVID-19, with hardest-hit Dominican Republic accounting for the most deaths (10) and the most confirmed cases—closing in on 500 cases.
Dominican Republic: 176 new cases; 488 confirmed. Ten patients have died.
Guadeloupe: 11 new cases; 84 confirmed. One patient has died.
Cuba: 19 new cases; 67 confirmed. One patient has died.
Martinique: Nine new cases; 66 confirmed. One patient has died.
Puerto Rico: 25 new cases; 64 confirmed. Two patients have died.
Trinidad and Tobago: Four new cases; 61 confirmed. One patient has died.
French Guiana: Three new cases; 30 confirmed.
Jamaica: One new case; 26 confirmed. One patient has died.
Aruba: Seven new cases; 19 confirmed.
Barbados: No new cases; 18 confirmed.
US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 17 confirmed.
Dominica: Four new cases; 11 confirmed.
St Martin: Three new cases; 11 confirmed.
Cayman Islands: Two new cases; eight confirmed. One patient has died.
Suriname: One new case; eight confirmed.
Haiti: One new case; eight confirmed.
Grenada: Six new cases; seven confirmed.
Bermuda: One new case; seven confirmed.
Curaçao: No new cases; six confirmed. One patient has died.
The Bahamas: No new cases; five confirmed.
Guyana: No new cases; five confirmed. One patient has died.
Sint Maarten: One new case; three confirmed.
St Lucia: No new cases; three confirmed.
Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; three confirmed.
Saint-Barthélemy: No new cases; three confirmed.
British Virgin Islands: Two new cases confirmed.
St Kitts and Nevis: Two new cases confirmed.
Belize: One new case; two confirmed.
Monserrat: One new case; two confirmed.
St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; one confirmed.
Turks and Caicos Islands: No new cases; one confirmed.
