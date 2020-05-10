COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean confirms over 16,000 cases of coronavirus; 697 dead

COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean confirms over 16,000 cases of coronavirus; 697 deadSunday, May 10, 2020
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
has infected a collective 16,035 people in the Caribbean, data from across the
region’s 31 affected health departments has disclosed.
As at 1:12 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Sunday, May 10, with the exception of Puerto Rico, some 4,850 patients have recovered from the illness; 697 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus.
For more on the Caribbean situation see BUZZ’s breakdown of the COVID-19 outbreak below:
Dominican Republic: 787 new cases; 9,882 confirmed. 385 patients have died. (2,584 patients have recovered)
Puerto Rico: 42 new cases; 2,198 confirmed. 111 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)
Cuba: 25 new cases; 1,754 confirmed. 74 patients have died. (1,140 recoveries)
Jamaica: 10 new cases; 498 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (78 recoveries)
Martinique: Three new cases; 186 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (89 recoveries)
Guadeloupe: One new case; 154 confirmed. 13 patients have died. (104 recoveries)
Haiti: 21 new cases; 151 confirmed. 12 patients have died. (17 recoveries)
French Guiana: Three new cases; 144 confirmed. One patient has died. (122 recoveries)
Bermuda: No new cases; 118 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (64 recoveries)
Trinidad and Tobago: No new cases; 116 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (104 recoveries)
Aruba: No new cases; 101 confirmed. Two patients have died. (89 recoveries)
Guyana: Four new cases; 97 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (35 recoveries)
The Bahamas: No new cases; 92 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (37 recoveries)
Barbados: Two new cases; 84 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (57 recoveries)
Cayman Islands: One new case; 81 confirmed. One patient has died. (41 recoveries)
Sint Maarten: No new cases; 76 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (46 recoveries)
US Virgin Islands: One new case; 69 confirmed. Four patients have died. (59 recoveries)
St Martin: One new case; 39 confirmed. Three patients have died. (30 recoveries)
Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)
Grenada: No new cases; 21 confirmed. (13 recoveries)
St Lucia: No new cases; 18 confirmed. (17 recoveries)
St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 17 confirmed. (Nine recoveries)
Dominica: No new cases; 16 confirmed. (14 recoveries)
Curaçao: No new cases; 16 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)
St Kitts and Nevis: No new cases; 15 confirmed. (14 recoveries)
Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (Eight recoveries)
Monserrat: No new cases; 11 confirmed. One patient has died. (Eight recoveries)
British Virgin Islands: One new case; seven confirmed. One patient has died. (Four recoveries)
Countries without active cases
Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)
Suriname: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 10 confirmed cases, one patient died)
Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)
Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)
