COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean confirms over 16,000 cases of coronavirus; 697 dead

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

has infected a collective 16,035 people in the Caribbean, data from across the

region’s 31 affected health departments has disclosed.

As at 1:12 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Sunday, May 10, with the exception of Puerto Rico, some 4,850 patients have recovered from the illness; 697 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus.

For more on the Caribbean situation see BUZZ’s breakdown of the COVID-19 outbreak below:

Dominican Republic: 787 new cases; 9,882 confirmed. 385 patients have died. (2,584 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 42 new cases; 2,198 confirmed. 111 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Cuba: 25 new cases; 1,754 confirmed. 74 patients have died. (1,140 recoveries)

Jamaica: 10 new cases; 498 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (78 recoveries)

Martinique: Three new cases; 186 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (89 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: One new case; 154 confirmed. 13 patients have died. (104 recoveries)

Haiti: 21 new cases; 151 confirmed. 12 patients have died. (17 recoveries)

French Guiana: Three new cases; 144 confirmed. One patient has died. (122 recoveries)

Bermuda: No new cases; 118 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (64 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: No new cases; 116 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (104 recoveries)

Aruba: No new cases; 101 confirmed. Two patients have died. (89 recoveries)

Guyana: Four new cases; 97 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (35 recoveries)

The Bahamas: No new cases; 92 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (37 recoveries)

Barbados: Two new cases; 84 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (57 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: One new case; 81 confirmed. One patient has died. (41 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 76 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (46 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: One new case; 69 confirmed. Four patients have died. (59 recoveries)

St Martin: One new case; 39 confirmed. Three patients have died. (30 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 21 confirmed. (13 recoveries)

St Lucia: No new cases; 18 confirmed. (17 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 17 confirmed. (Nine recoveries)

Dominica: No new cases; 16 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new cases; 16 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)

St Kitts and Nevis: No new cases; 15 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (Eight recoveries)

Monserrat: No new cases; 11 confirmed. One patient has died. (Eight recoveries)

British Virgin Islands: One new case; seven confirmed. One patient has died. (Four recoveries)

Countries without active cases

Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)

Suriname: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 10 confirmed cases, one patient died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)