COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean islands near 14,000 infections; 635 dead

Several countries across the Caribbean region will be

looking to jumpstart their economies as respective national responses to the novel

coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak have done much to curtail its spread.

As at 1:26 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) Tuesday, May 5, a total of 13,918 confirmed cases have been recorded by 31 countries and territories across the region – with the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Jamaica accounting for the biggest spikes. A total of 635 persons have died from coronavirus-related complications.

For Anguilla, Suriname and Saint-Barthélemy, with recoveries on the rise, and no new cases, the outbreak has been controlled for the time being.

See the Caribbean breakdown of the COVID-19 outbreak below:

Dominican Republic: 281 new cases; 8,235 confirmed. 346 patients have died.

Puerto Rico: 81 new cases; 1,924 confirmed. 99 patients have died.

Cuba: new cases; 1,685 confirmed. 69 patients have died.

Jamaica: Two new cases; 471 confirmed. Nine patients have died.

Martinique: No new cases; 181 confirmed. 14 patients have died.

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 152 confirmed. 12 patients have died.

French Guiana: No new cases; 133 confirmed. One patient has died.

Trinidad and Tobago: No new cases; 116 confirmed. Eight patients have died.

Bermuda: No new cases; 115 confirmed. Seven patients have died.

Aruba: No new cases; 100 confirmed. Two patients have died.

Haiti: No new cases; 100 confirmed. 10 patients have died.

Guyana: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Nine patients have died.

The Bahamas: No new cases; 83 confirmed. 11 patients have died.

Barbados: No new cases; 82 confirmed. Seven patients have died.

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 76 confirmed. 13 patients have died.

Cayman Islands: No new cases; 75 confirmed. One patient had died.

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 66 confirmed. Four patients have died.

St Martin: No new cases; 38 confirmed. Three patients have died.

Antigua and Barbuda: One new case; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died.

Grenada: No new cases; 21 confirmed.

Belize: No new cases; 18 confirmed. Two patients have died.

St Lucia: No new cases; 18 confirmed.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 17 confirmed.

Dominica: No new cases; 16 confirmed.

Curaçao: No new cases; 16 confirmed. One patient has died.

St Kitts and Nevis: No new cases; 15 confirmed.

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died.

Monserrat: No new cases; 11 confirmed. One patient has died.

Suriname: No new cases; 10 confirmed. One patient has died. (Suriname has no active cases of COVID-19)

Saint-Barthélemy: No new cases; six confirmed. (Saint-Barthélemy has no active cases of COVID-19)

British Virgin Islands: No new cases; six confirmed. One patient has died.

Anguilla: No new cases; three confirmed. (Anguilla has no active cases of COVID-19)