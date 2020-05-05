COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean islands near 14,000 infections; 635 dead

COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean islands near 14,000 infections; 635 deadTuesday, May 05, 2020
|
Several countries across the Caribbean region will be
looking to jumpstart their economies as respective national responses to the novel
coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak have done much to curtail its spread.
As at 1:26 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) Tuesday, May 5, a total of 13,918 confirmed cases have been recorded by 31 countries and territories across the region – with the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Jamaica accounting for the biggest spikes. A total of 635 persons have died from coronavirus-related complications.
For Anguilla, Suriname and Saint-Barthélemy, with recoveries on the rise, and no new cases, the outbreak has been controlled for the time being.
See the Caribbean breakdown of the COVID-19 outbreak below:
Dominican Republic: 281 new cases; 8,235 confirmed. 346 patients have died.
Puerto Rico: 81 new cases; 1,924 confirmed. 99 patients have died.
Cuba: new cases; 1,685 confirmed. 69 patients have died.
Jamaica: Two new cases; 471 confirmed. Nine patients have died.
Martinique: No new cases; 181 confirmed. 14 patients have died.
Guadeloupe: No new cases; 152 confirmed. 12 patients have died.
French Guiana: No new cases; 133 confirmed. One patient has died.
Trinidad and Tobago: No new cases; 116 confirmed. Eight patients have died.
Bermuda: No new cases; 115 confirmed. Seven patients have died.
Aruba: No new cases; 100 confirmed. Two patients have died.
Haiti: No new cases; 100 confirmed. 10 patients have died.
Guyana: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Nine patients have died.
The Bahamas: No new cases; 83 confirmed. 11 patients have died.
Barbados: No new cases; 82 confirmed. Seven patients have died.
Sint Maarten: No new cases; 76 confirmed. 13 patients have died.
Cayman Islands: No new cases; 75 confirmed. One patient had died.
US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 66 confirmed. Four patients have died.
St Martin: No new cases; 38 confirmed. Three patients have died.
Antigua and Barbuda: One new case; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died.
Grenada: No new cases; 21 confirmed.
Belize: No new cases; 18 confirmed. Two patients have died.
St Lucia: No new cases; 18 confirmed.
St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 17 confirmed.
Dominica: No new cases; 16 confirmed.
Curaçao: No new cases; 16 confirmed. One patient has died.
St Kitts and Nevis: No new cases; 15 confirmed.
Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died.
Monserrat: No new cases; 11 confirmed. One patient has died.
Suriname: No new cases; 10 confirmed. One patient has died. (Suriname has no active cases of COVID-19)
Saint-Barthélemy: No new cases; six confirmed. (Saint-Barthélemy has no active cases of COVID-19)
British Virgin Islands: No new cases; six confirmed. One patient has died.
Anguilla: No new cases; three confirmed. (Anguilla has no active cases of COVID-19)
