COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean nations continue uphill battle against coronavirus

As

at 1:26 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT), health authorities across 31

Caribbean countries and territories have confirmed 17,765 cases of the novel

coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of that number, 6501 (or roughly 37 per cent) of the regional caseload have been closed by either patients recovering from the virus (some 5,766, excluding Puerto Rico) or dying from coronavirus-related complications (735 deaths to date).

See the latest situational analysis for the coronavirus in the Caribbean, in BUZZ’s breakdown below:

Dominican Republic: 296 new cases; 11,196 confirmed. 402 patients have died. (3,221 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 98 new cases; 2,427 confirmed. 117 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Cuba: Six new cases; 1,810 confirmed. 79 patients have died. (1,326 recoveries)

Jamaica: Two new cases; 509 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (113 recoveries)

Haiti: 15 new cases; 234 confirmed. 18 patients have died. (17 recoveries)

Martinique: Two new cases; 189 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (91 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 155 confirmed. 13 patients have died. (109 recoveries)

French Guiana: No new cases; 153 confirmed. One patient has died. (124 recoveries)

Bermuda: Now new cases; 121 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (66 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: No new cases; 116 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (107 recoveries)

Guyana: No new cases; 113 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (41 recoveries)

Aruba: No new cases; 101 confirmed. Three patients have died. (91 recoveries)

The Bahamas: One new case; 94 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (41 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: One new case; 86 confirmed. One patient has died. (54 recoveries)

Barbados: No new cases; 85 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (65 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 76 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (46 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 69 confirmed. Six patients have died. (61 recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 39 confirmed. Three patients have died. (30 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 21 confirmed. (13 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 17 confirmed. (12 recoveries)

Dominica: No new cases; 16 confirmed. (15 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new cases; 16 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)

St Kitts and Nevis: No new cases; 15 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)

Monserrat: No new cases; 11 confirmed. One patient has died. (Eight recoveries)

British Virgin Islands: No new cases; seven confirmed. One patient has died. (Four recoveries)

Countries without active cases

St Lucia: No active cases; COVID-19 free (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)

Suriname: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 10 confirmed cases, one patient died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)