COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean recoveries spike as Dominica joins ‘coronavirus-free’ club

Recoveries from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection continue to climb in the region; welcomed news as Dominica becomes the seventh territory to report zero active cases.

In an address to the nation on Sunday (May 17) Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said that the island has not seen any new cases in over a month.

As at 1:48 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Monday, May 18, a total of 19,734 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed, with deaths staying stable at 769 for the first time since the disease infiltrated the region.

Some 8,617 patients have overcome COVID-19, barring unavailable data from Puerto Rico.

Just a day earlier, Monserrat became the sixth state to join the coronavirus-free club in the Caribbean. The other five territories to have achieved the feat thus far are Anguilla, Belize, Suriname, St Lucia and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 204 new cases; 12,314 confirmed. 428 patients have died. (5,847 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 64 new cases; 2,710 confirmed. 124 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Cuba: 19 new cases; 1,881 confirmed. 79 patients have died. (1,505 recoveries)

Jamaica: Three new cases; 520 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (127 recoveries)

Haiti: 98 new cases; 456 confirmed. 20 patients have died. (21 recoveries)

French Guiana: No new cases; 197 confirmed. One patient has died. (125 recoveries)

Martinique: No new cases; 192 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (91 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 155 confirmed. 13 patients have died. (109 recoveries)

Bermuda: No new cases; 123 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (73 recoveries)

Guyana: No new cases; 117 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (43 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: No new cases; 116 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (107 recoveries)

Aruba: No new cases; 101 confirmed. Three patients have died. (93 recoveries)

The Bahamas: No new cases; 96 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (42 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: One new case; 94 confirmed. One patient has died. (55 recoveries)

Barbados: Two new cases; 88 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (68 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (54 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 69 confirmed. Six patients have died. (61 recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 39 confirmed. Three patients have died. (30 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 22 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 17 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new cases; 16 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)

St Kitts and Nevis: No new cases; 15 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)

British Virgin Islands: One new case; eight confirmed. One patient has died. (Six recoveries)

Dominica: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 16 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Lucia: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)

Suriname: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 10 confirmed cases, one patient died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)