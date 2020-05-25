COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean recoveries surge past 11,000; closed and active cases on equal footing…again

For the second time in , markedly less novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections have emerged across the Caribbean.

At the same time, recoveries have spiked once more putting the region within grasp of finally bringing the coronavirus outbreak under control.

Data compiled by BUZZ as at 1:11 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Monday, May 25, shows that across 32 affected countries and territories, a total of 23,396 cases have been confirmed.

Of that number, 12,080 (or roughly 51.6 per cent) of the regional caseload has been officially closed, either as a result of patients making a full recovery (11,271 to date) or dying from coronavirus-related complications (809 deaths so far).

Yet to be broken or increased, the Caribbean’s eight-member strong ‘coronavirus-free’ club still stands at Trinidad, St Kitts, Dominica, Monserrat, Anguilla, Belize, St Lucia, and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 379 new cases; 14,801 confirmed. 458 patients have died. (8,133 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 71 new cases; 3,260 confirmed. 129 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Cuba: Six new cases; 1,947 confirmed. 82 patients have died. (1,704 recoveries)

Haiti: 93 new cases; 958 confirmed. 27 patients have died. (22 recoveries)

Jamaica: Two new cases; 552 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (211 recoveries)

French Guiana: 49 new cases; 328 confirmed. One patient has died. (145 recoveries)

Martinique: No new cases; 197 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (91 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: Six new cases; 161 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (115 recoveries)

Guyana: Eight new cases; 135 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (62 recoveries)

Bermuda: No new cases; 133 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (81 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: No new cases; 129 confirmed. One patient has died. (61 recoveries)

Aruba: No new cases; 101 confirmed. Three patients have died. (95 recoveries)

The Bahamas: No new cases; 100 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (46 recoveries)

Barbados: Two new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (70 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (59 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 69 confirmed. Six patients have died. (61 recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 40 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 22 confirmed. (17 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 18 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new cases; 17 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)

Suriname: No new cases; 11 confirmed. One patient has died. (Nine recoveries)

British Virgin Islands: No new cases; eight confirmed. One patient has died. (Six recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 116 confirmed cases, eight patients died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)

Dominica: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 16 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Lucia: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)