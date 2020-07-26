COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean rockets past 90,000 coronavirus cases; 1,995 dead

The Caribbean has come to another critical crossroads as the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) sees the region’s active and closed cases on somewhat equal footing for a second-straight week.

As at 5:48 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Sunday, July 26, respective health departments have collectively confirmed 90,297 COVID-19 cases.

Of the Caribbean’s massive caseload, 46,509 cases (or roughly 52 per cent) are officially declared closed as patients have either recovered from the disease (44,514 recoveries to date, barring unavailable data from Puerto Rico) or died from coronavirus-related complications (1,995 deaths).

Only five regional countries and territories have managed to bring their active caseload to zero: Dominica, Grenada, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, and the Cayman Islands.

Dominican Republic: 2,012 new cases; 62,908 confirmed. 1,063 patients have died. (28,603 patients have recovered)

French Guiana: 81 new cases; 7,332 confirmed. 41 patients have died. (5,767 recoveries)

Haiti: 37 new cases; 7,297 confirmed. 157 patients have died. (4,365 recoveries)

Puerto Rico: 192 new cases; 5,236 confirmed. 201 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Cuba: 17 new cases; 2,495 confirmed. 87 patients have died. (2,349 recoveries)

Suriname: 76 new cases; 1,381 confirmed. 23 patients have died. (853 recoveries)

Jamaica: Six new cases; 837 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (711 recoveries)

Guyana: Eight new cases; 360 confirmed. 20 patients have died. (180 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: Nine new cases; 361 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (238 recoveries)

The Bahamas: 10 new cases; 326 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (91 recoveries)

Martinique: Seven new cases; 269 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (124 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: Eight new cases; 203 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (176 recoveries)

Bermuda: No new cases; 153 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (139 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: Five new cases; 147 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (128 recoveries)

Aruba: Eight new cases; 119 confirmed. Three patients have died. (102 recoveries)

Barbados: Two new cases; 108 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (94 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: Five new cases; 97 confirmed. Two patients have died (35 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: Two new cases; 93 confirmed. 15 patients have died (63 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: Six new cases; 82 confirmed. Three patients have died. (60 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: 14 new cases; 52 confirmed. (39 recoveries)

St Martin: Three new cases; 49 confirmed. Three patients have died. (41 recoveries)

Belize: One new case; 48 confirmed. Two patients have died. (26 recoveries)

Curaçao: One new case; 29 confirmed. One patient has died (24 recoveries)

St Lucia: One new case; 24 confirmed. (22 recoveries)

St Kitts and Nevis: No new cases; 17 confirmed. (15 recoveries)

Monserrat: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)

Saint-Barthélemy: One new case; seven confirmed. (Six recoveries)

Cayman Islands: No active cases. (Previously had 203 confirmed cases; one patient died)

Dominica: No active cases. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Grenada: No active cases. (Previously had 23 confirmed cases)

British Virgin Islands: No active cases. (Previously has eight confirmed cases; one patient died)

Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)