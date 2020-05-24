COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean states confirm more than 22,000 coronavirus cases; 806 dead

The region has made extraordinary progress but the battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is far from over.

As at 1:07 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Sunday, May 24, some 22,792 cases have been confirmed across the Caribbean—owing to new infections across 12 countries and territories across the region.

Encouragingly still, the remaining 20 affected states either have seen no new cases or have managed to bring their active cases down to zero.

The region continues to enjoy a surge in recoveries, as some 10,958 patients (a figure that could be far higher barring insufficient data from Puerto Rico) have been treated and discharged, having overcome the illness.

The Caribbean’s eight-member strong ‘coronavirus-free’ club remain Trinidad, St Kitts, Dominica, Monserrat, Anguilla, Belize, St Lucia, and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 765 new cases; 14,422 confirmed. 458 patients have died. (7,854 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 159 new cases; 3,189 confirmed. 127 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Cuba: 25 new cases; 1,941 confirmed. 82 patients have died. (1,689 recoveries)

Haiti: 131 new cases; 865 confirmed. 26 patients have died. (22 recoveries)

Jamaica: 15 new cases; 550 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (200 recoveries)

French Guiana: 30 new cases; 279 confirmed. One patient has died. (143 recoveries)

Martinique: Five new cases; 197 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (91 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 155 confirmed. 13 patients have died. (115 recoveries)

Bermuda: Eight new cases; 133 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (81 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: Eight new cases; 129 confirmed. One patient has died. (61 recoveries)

Guyana: No new cases; 127 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (58 recoveries)

Aruba: No new cases; 101 confirmed. Three patients have died. (95 recoveries)

The Bahamas: Three new cases; 100 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (45 recoveries)

Barbados: Two new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (70 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (59 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 69 confirmed. Six patients have died. (61 recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 40 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 22 confirmed. (17 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 18 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

Curaçao: One new case; 17 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)

Suriname: No new cases; 11 confirmed. One patient has died. (Nine recoveries)

British Virgin Islands: No new cases; eight confirmed. One patient has died. (Six recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 116 confirmed cases, eight patients died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)

Dominica: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 16 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Lucia: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)