COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean surges past dreaded 50,000 infection mark

While many sections of the Caribbean have

been doing well to control the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) a

resurgence of new infections has sent the regional tally rocketing past 50,000.

As at 5:46 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Sunday, July 5, respective health departments have confirmed a collective total 56,164 cases.

Out of the region’s enormous caseload, 28,174 cases (or roughly 50.1 per cent) of all cases have been officially closed as patients either died from COVID-19 complications (1,483 deaths to date) or recovered outright from the illness (26,691 recoveries, barring unavailable data from Puerto Rico).

Across the 32 affected countries and territories, nine have brought their active caseload to zero: Bermuda, Dominica, Sint Maarten, Grenada, British Virgin Islands, Aruba, St Kitts and Nevis, Monserrat, Anguilla, and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 1,241 new cases; 37,425 confirmed. 794 patients have died. (18,943 patients have recovered)

Haiti: 64 new cases; 6,294 confirmed. 113 patients have died. (1,408 recoveries)

French Guiana: 355 new cases; 4,913 confirmed. 16 patients have died. (1,866 recoveries)

Cuba: Three new cases; 2,372 confirmed. 85 patients have died. (2,130 recoveries)

Puerto Rico: 29 new cases; 1,846 confirmed. 155 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Jamaica: Seven new cases; 728 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (569 recoveries)

Suriname: Four new cases; 565 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (276 recoveries)

Guyana: 16 new cases; 272 confirmed. 12 patients have died. (120 recoveries)

Martinique: Seven new cases; 249 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (124 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: No new cases; 201 confirmed. One patient has died. (194 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 184 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (157 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: One new case; 131 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (115 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 111 confirmed. Six patients have died. (76 recoveries)

The Bahamas: One new case; 104 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (89 recoveries)

Barbados: One new case; 98 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (90 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: Three new cases; 68 confirmed. Three patients have died. (23 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: Two new cases; 47 confirmed. Two patients have died (11 recoveries)

St Martin: One new case; 43 confirmed. Three patients have died. (37 recoveries)

Belize: No new cases; 30 confirmed. Two patients have died. (19 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 29 confirmed. (27 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new cases; 23 cases confirmed. One patient has died. (19 recoveries)

St Lucia: No new cases. 22 confirmed. (19 recoveries)

St Kitts and Nevis: One new case; 16 confirmed. (15 recoveries)

Bermuda: No active cases. (Previously had 146 confirmed cases, nine patients died)

Dominica: No active cases. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Grenada: No active cases. (Previously had 23 confirmed cases)

Sint Maarten: No active cases. (Previously had 77 confirmed cases, 15 patients died)

Aruba: No active cases. (Previously had 101 confirmed cases, three patients died)

British Virgin Islands: No active cases. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)

Monserrat: No active cases. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)