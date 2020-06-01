COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean territories confirm over 28,000 cases; 918 dead

COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean territories confirm over 28,000 cases; 918 deadMonday, June 01, 2020
|
Health workers across Caribbean states continue to make progress
against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as closed cases have slightly
outnumbered their active counterparts for the third day running.
As at 1:19 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Monday, June 1, respective health authorities have confirmed a combined 28,086 cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Of that number, 14,969 cases (or 53 per cent) have officially been closed with patients either recovering outright (14,051 recoveries to date) or dying from coronavirus-related complications (918 deaths).
Despite Trinidad’s re-emergence, there are still 10 Caribbean territories without active cases as the Turks and Caicos Islands discharged its last recovered patient over the weekend.
The Caribbean’s nine other ‘coronavirus-free’ states are namely: Aruba, St Kitts, Dominica, Monserrat, Anguilla, Belize, St Lucia, and Saint-Barthélemy.
Dominican Republic: 754 new cases; 17,285 confirmed. 502 patients have died. (10,559 patients have recovered)
Puerto Rico: 155 new cases; 3,873 confirmed. 136 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)
Haiti: 540 new cases; 2,124 confirmed. 44 patients have died. (24 recoveries)
Cuba: 58 new cases; 2,083 confirmed. 83 patients have died. (1,826 recoveries)
Jamaica: 11 new cases; 586 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (311 recoveries)
French Guiana: 49 new cases; 499 confirmed. One patient has died. (200 recoveries)
Martinique: No new cases; 200 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (98 recoveries)
Guadeloupe: No new cases; 162 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (138 recoveries)
Guyana: Three new cases; 153 confirmed. 12 patients have died. (70 recoveries)
Cayman Islands: No new cases; 141 confirmed. One patient has died. (72 recoveries)
Bermuda: No new cases; 140 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (92 recoveries)
Trinidad and Tobago: One new case; 117 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (108 recoveries)
The Bahamas: No new cases; 102 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (48 recoveries)
Barbados: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (76 recoveries)
Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (60 recoveries)
US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 69 confirmed. Six patients have died. (61 recoveries)
St Martin: No new cases; 40 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)
Antigua and Barbuda: One new case; 26 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)
St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 26 confirmed. (15 recoveries)
Suriname: 11 new cases; 23 confirmed. One patient has died. (Nine recoveries)
Grenada: No new cases; 23 confirmed. (18 recoveries)
Curaçao: One new case; 19 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)
Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 12 confirmed cases. One patient died)
Aruba: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 101 confirmed cases, three patients died)
British Virgin Islands: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)
St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)
Dominica: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 16 confirmed cases)
Monserrat: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)
St Lucia: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)
Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)
Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)
Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy