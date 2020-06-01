COVID-19 Watch: Caribbean territories confirm over 28,000 cases; 918 dead

Health workers across Caribbean states continue to make progress

against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as closed cases have slightly

outnumbered their active counterparts for the third day running.

As at 1:19 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Monday, June 1, respective health authorities have confirmed a combined 28,086 cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Of that number, 14,969 cases (or 53 per cent) have officially been closed with patients either recovering outright (14,051 recoveries to date) or dying from coronavirus-related complications (918 deaths).

Despite Trinidad’s re-emergence, there are still 10 Caribbean territories without active cases as the Turks and Caicos Islands discharged its last recovered patient over the weekend.

The Caribbean’s nine other ‘coronavirus-free’ states are namely: Aruba, St Kitts, Dominica, Monserrat, Anguilla, Belize, St Lucia, and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 754 new cases; 17,285 confirmed. 502 patients have died. (10,559 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 155 new cases; 3,873 confirmed. 136 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Haiti: 540 new cases; 2,124 confirmed. 44 patients have died. (24 recoveries)

Cuba: 58 new cases; 2,083 confirmed. 83 patients have died. (1,826 recoveries)

Jamaica: 11 new cases; 586 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (311 recoveries)

French Guiana: 49 new cases; 499 confirmed. One patient has died. (200 recoveries)

Martinique: No new cases; 200 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (98 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 162 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (138 recoveries)

Guyana: Three new cases; 153 confirmed. 12 patients have died. (70 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: No new cases; 141 confirmed. One patient has died. (72 recoveries)

Bermuda: No new cases; 140 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (92 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: One new case; 117 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (108 recoveries)

The Bahamas: No new cases; 102 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (48 recoveries)

Barbados: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (76 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (60 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 69 confirmed. Six patients have died. (61 recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 40 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: One new case; 26 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 26 confirmed. (15 recoveries)

Suriname: 11 new cases; 23 confirmed. One patient has died. (Nine recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 23 confirmed. (18 recoveries)

Curaçao: One new case; 19 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 12 confirmed cases. One patient died)

Aruba: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 101 confirmed cases, three patients died)

British Virgin Islands: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)

Dominica: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 16 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Lucia: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)