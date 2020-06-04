COVID-19 Watch: Closed cases outnumber active Caribbean infections for 5th straight day

A gargantuan effort against the novel coronavirus

(COVID-19) continues to show positive results for countries across the Caribbean

as closed cases outperform their active counterparts for the fifth day in a

row.

As at 4:26 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Thursday, June 4, health authorities in the region have confirmed 30,430 cases.

Of that number, 16,114 cases (or roughly 53 per cent) have officially been closed by patients either dying from coronavirus-related complications (947 deaths to date) or recovering altogether (15,167 recoveries, barring unavailable data from Puerto Rico).

There are only nine Caribbean territories without active coronavirus cases at this time, namely: Turks and Caicos Islands, British Virgin Island, Aruba, St Kitts, Monserrat, Anguilla, Belize, St Lucia, and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 279 new cases; 18,319 confirmed. 520 patients have died. (11,474 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 485 new cases; 4,508 confirmed. 140 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Haiti: 133 new cases; 2,640 confirmed. 50 patients have died. (24 recoveries)

Cuba: 12 new cases; 2,119 confirmed. 83 patients have died. (1,839 recoveries)

Jamaica: One new case; 591 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (361 recoveries)

French Guiana: 23 new cases; 556 confirmed. One patient has died. (296 recoveries)

Martinique: No new cases; 200 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (98 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 162 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (138 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: Five new cases; 156 confirmed. One patient has died. (78 recoveries)

Guyana: No new cases; 153 confirmed. 12 patients have died. (70 recoveries)

Bermuda: No new cases; 141 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (113 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: No new cases; 117 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (108 recoveries)

The Bahamas: No new cases; 102 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (55 recoveries)

Barbados: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (81 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (60 recoveries)

Suriname: 20 new cases; 74 confirmed. One patient has died. (Nine recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: One new case; 71 confirmed. Six patients have died. (62 recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 40 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 26 confirmed. Three patients have died. (20 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 26 confirmed. (15 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 23 confirmed. (18 recoveries)

Curaçao: One new case; 21 confirmed. One patient has died. (15 recoveries)

Dominica: No new cases; 18 confirmed. (16 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases. (Previously had 12 confirmed cases, one patient died)

Aruba: No active cases. (Previously had 101 confirmed cases, three patients died)

British Virgin Islands: No active cases. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Lucia: No active cases. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Belize: No active cases. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)