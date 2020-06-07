COVID-19 Watch: Closed cases outnumber active Caribbean infections for a full week

For the first time since infiltrating the Caribbean in March,

health professionals have managed to keep active cases of the novel coronavirus

(COVID-19) within pace of the recovery effort for seven consecutive days.

As at 1:30 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Sunday, June 7, across the region some 32,461 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

Reaching a historic milestone this week, 16,765 cases or roughly 52 per cent of the Caribbean’s caseload has been closed as patients either recover from the disease (15,800 recoveries to date, barring insufficient data from Puerto Rico) or died from coronavirus-related complications (965 deaths).

There now seven Caribbean territories without active coronavirus cases at this time, namely: Turks and Caicos Islands, British Virgin Islands, Aruba, St Kitts, Monserrat, Anguilla, and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 487 new cases; 19,195 confirmed. 525 patients have died. (11,919 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 365 new cases; 4,985 confirmed. 141 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Haiti: 332 new cases; 3,072 confirmed. 50 patients have died. (24 recoveries)

Cuba: 58 new cases; 2,191 confirmed. 83 patients have died. (1,862 recoveries)

French Guiana: 100 new cases; 689 confirmed. One patient has died. (383 recoveries)

Jamaica: Five new cases; 596 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (404 recoveries)

Martinique: Two new cases; 202 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (98 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: Two new cases; 164 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (144 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: Four new cases; 164 confirmed. One patient has died. (93 recoveries)

Guyana: One new case; 153 confirmed. 12 patients have died. (80 recoveries)

Bermuda: No new cases; 141 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (114 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: No new cases; 117 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (108 recoveries)

The Bahamas: One new case; 103 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (62 recoveries)

Suriname: 18 new cases; 100 confirmed. One patient has died. (Nine recoveries)

Barbados: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (81 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (61 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 71 confirmed. Six patients have died. (62 recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 41 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 26 confirmed. Three patients have died. (20 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 26 confirmed. (15 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 23 confirmed. (18 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new case; 21 confirmed. One patient has died. (15 recoveries)

Belize: One new case; 19 confirmed. Two patients have died. (16 recoveries)

St Lucia: No new cases; 19 confirmed. (18 recoveries)

Dominica: No new cases; 18 confirmed. (16 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases. (Previously had 12 confirmed cases, one patient died)

Aruba: No active cases. (Previously had 101 confirmed cases, three patients died)

British Virgin Islands: No active cases. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)