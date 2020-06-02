COVID-19 Watch: Coronavirus infections slow across the Caribbean, for now

As the region enjoys a continued deceleration of new cases of

the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), you would think the worst is behind the

Caribbean. It isn’t.

Countries across the region, crippled by the pandemic are actively looking to reopen their borders to get economies on track, and with it, the possibility of greater spread increases with each passing day.

We’ve decided to discontinue using ‘coronavirus-free’ in our analysis as the term is inherently misleading. There is no cure or available vaccine for COVID-19, so to ascribe the distinction ‘free’ to any country wouldn’t be truthful in any sense.

Still, as at 1:05 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Tuesday, June 2, health authorities across the Caribbean have confirmed some 28,565 cases.

What’s more, 921 persons have died from the disease to date, with another 14,423 recoveries recorded, barring insufficient data from Puerto Rico.

There are only nine Caribbean territories without active coronavirus cases, namely: Turks and Caicos Islands, British Virgin Island, Aruba, St Kitts, Monserrat, Anguilla, Belize, St Lucia, and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 287 new cases; 17,572 confirmed. 502 patients have died. (10,893 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 62 new cases; 3,935 confirmed. 138 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Haiti: 102 new cases; 2,226 confirmed. 45 patients have died. (24 recoveries)

Cuba: Nine new cases; 2,092 confirmed. 83 patients have died. (1,827 recoveries)

Jamaica: Two new cases; 588 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (322 recoveries)

French Guiana: No new cases; 499 confirmed. One patient has died. (200 recoveries)

Martinique: No new cases; 200 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (98 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 162 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (138 recoveries)

Guyana: No new cases; 153 confirmed. 12 patients have died. (70 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: Nine new cases; 150 confirmed. One patient has died. (75 recoveries)

Bermuda: One new case; 141 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (112 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: No new cases; 117 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (108 recoveries)

The Bahamas: No new cases; 102 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (49 recoveries)

Barbados: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (76 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (60 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: One new case; 70 confirmed. Six patients have died. (62 recoveries)

Suriname: 21 new cases; 44 confirmed. One patient has died. (Nine recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 40 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 26 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 26 confirmed. (15 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 23 confirmed. (18 recoveries)

Curaçao: One new case; 20 confirmed. One patient has died. (15 recoveries)

Dominica: Two new cases; 18 confirmed. (16 recoveries)

Countries without active cases

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases. (Previously had 12 confirmed cases, one patient died)

Aruba: No active cases. (Previously had 101 confirmed cases, three patients died)

British Virgin Islands: No active cases. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Lucia: No active cases. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Belize: No active cases. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)