COVID-19 Watch: Infection spike sends Caribbean islands closer to 2,000 coronavirus cases

Five days after recording its first 1,000 confirmed

cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a new spike in infections puts the

Caribbean within reach of doubling that total.

As at 1:11 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Tuesday (March 31), health officials across 29 countries and territories confirmed 1,981 cases, with St Vincent and the Grenadines being the only coronavirus-free state in the entire region.

The death toll has risen to 69, and the number of recovered patients has also increased to 78, for a combined total of 147 closed cases.

See the Caribbean breakdown of the COVID-19 outbreak below:

Dominican Republic: 42 new cases; 901 confirmed. 42 patients have died.

Puerto Rico: 65 new cases; 239 confirmed. Eight patients have died.

Cuba: 31 new cases; 170 confirmed. Four patients have died.

Martinique: Eight new cases; 119 confirmed. Two patients have died.

Guadeloupe: One new case; 107 confirmed. Five patients have died.

Trinidad and Tobago: Seven new cases; 85 confirmed. Three patients have died.

Aruba: No new cases; 50 confirmed.

French Guiana: Three new cases; 46 confirmed.

Jamaica: No new cases; 36 confirmed. One patient has died.

Barbados: One new case; 34 confirmed.

Bermuda: Five new cases; 27 confirmed.

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 23 confirmed.

St Martin: No new cases; 15 confirmed. One patient has died.

Haiti: No new cases; 15 confirmed.

Dominica: One new case; 12 confirmed.

Cayman Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died.

Curaçao: Three new cases; 11 confirmed. One patient has died.

St Lucia: No new cases; nine confirmed.

Grenada: No new cases; nine confirmed.

St Kitts and Nevis: One new case; eight confirmed.

Guyana: No new cases; eight confirmed. One patient has died.

Suriname: No new cases; eight confirmed.

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; seven cases confirmed.

Saint-Barthélemy: One new case; six confirmed.

Sint Maarten: No new cases; six confirmed.

Monserrat: No new cases; five confirmed.

Turks and Caicos Islands: No new cases; five confirmed.

Belize: One new case; three confirmed.

British Virgin Islands: One new case; three confirmed.

Anguilla: No new cases; two confirmed.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; the patient has recovered. Country coronavirus-free.