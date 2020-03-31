COVID-19 Watch: Infection spike sends Caribbean islands closer to 2,000 coronavirus cases

COVID-19 Watch: Infection spike sends Caribbean islands closer to 2,000 coronavirus casesTuesday, March 31, 2020
|
Five days after recording its first 1,000 confirmed
cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a new spike in infections puts the
Caribbean within reach of doubling that total.
As at 1:11 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Tuesday (March 31), health officials across 29 countries and territories confirmed 1,981 cases, with St Vincent and the Grenadines being the only coronavirus-free state in the entire region.
The death toll has risen to 69, and the number of recovered patients has also increased to 78, for a combined total of 147 closed cases.
See the Caribbean breakdown of the COVID-19 outbreak below:
Dominican Republic: 42 new cases; 901 confirmed. 42 patients have died.
Puerto Rico: 65 new cases; 239 confirmed. Eight patients have died.
Cuba: 31 new cases; 170 confirmed. Four patients have died.
Martinique: Eight new cases; 119 confirmed. Two patients have died.
Guadeloupe: One new case; 107 confirmed. Five patients have died.
Trinidad and Tobago: Seven new cases; 85 confirmed. Three patients have died.
Aruba: No new cases; 50 confirmed.
French Guiana: Three new cases; 46 confirmed.
Jamaica: No new cases; 36 confirmed. One patient has died.
Barbados: One new case; 34 confirmed.
Bermuda: Five new cases; 27 confirmed.
US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 23 confirmed.
St Martin: No new cases; 15 confirmed. One patient has died.
Haiti: No new cases; 15 confirmed.
Dominica: One new case; 12 confirmed.
Cayman Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died.
Curaçao: Three new cases; 11 confirmed. One patient has died.
St Lucia: No new cases; nine confirmed.
Grenada: No new cases; nine confirmed.
St Kitts and Nevis: One new case; eight confirmed.
Guyana: No new cases; eight confirmed. One patient has died.
Suriname: No new cases; eight confirmed.
Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; seven cases confirmed.
Saint-Barthélemy: One new case; six confirmed.
Sint Maarten: No new cases; six confirmed.
Monserrat: No new cases; five confirmed.
Turks and Caicos Islands: No new cases; five confirmed.
Belize: One new case; three confirmed.
British Virgin Islands: One new case; three confirmed.
Anguilla: No new cases; two confirmed.
St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; the patient has recovered. Country coronavirus-free.
