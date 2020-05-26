COVID-19 Watch: Is Haiti the Caribbean’s new coronavirus hotspot?

Worries grow louder by the day as a spike in novel coronavirus

cases in Haiti could mean the French-speaking country could be the newest

hotspot in the Caribbean.

In just seven days, Haiti has confirmed 530 new COVID-19 cases, effectively doubling its caseload. And, with only 22 recoveries and 31 deaths to date, active cases on the island account for a staggering 95 per cent.

What’s more, of an estimated 11.4 million population, 3,328 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Haiti, with 2,265 of those results returning negative.

As at 1:27 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Tuesday, May 26, some 23,890 confirmed cases have been recorded across the Caribbean.

Closed cases rise steadily still, as 11,465 recoveries and 815 deaths have been reported across 32 countries and territories.

Yet to be broken or increased, the Caribbean’s eight-member strong ‘coronavirus-free’ club still stands at Trinidad, St Kitts, Dominica, Monserrat, Anguilla, Belize, St Lucia, and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 272 new cases; 15,073 confirmed. 460 patients have died. (8,285 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 64 new cases; 3,324 confirmed. 129 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Cuba: 16 new cases; 1,963 confirmed. 82 patients have died. (1,709 recoveries)

Haiti: 105 new cases; 1,063 confirmed. 31 patients have died. (22 recoveries)

Jamaica: Four new cases; 556 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (238 recoveries)

French Guiana: 25 new cases; 353 confirmed. One patient has died. (146 recoveries)

Martinique: No new cases; 197 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (91 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 161 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (115 recoveries)

Guyana: Two new cases; 137 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (62 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: Five new cases; 135 confirmed. One patient has died. (61 recoveries)

Bermuda: No new cases; 133 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (89 recoveries)

Aruba: No new cases; 101 confirmed. Three patients have died. (95 recoveries)

The Bahamas: No new cases; 100 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (46 recoveries)

Barbados: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (71 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (59 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 69 confirmed. Six patients have died. (61 recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 40 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 22 confirmed. (18 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 18 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new cases; 17 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)

Suriname: No new cases; 11 confirmed. One patient has died. (Nine recoveries)

British Virgin Islands: No new cases; eight confirmed. One patient has died. (Six recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 116 confirmed cases, eight patients died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)

Dominica: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 16 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Lucia: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)