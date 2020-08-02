COVID-19 Watch: Is the Caribbean’s second wave here? Over 100,000 cases confirmed

The signal of the

second wave of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the Caribbean may

have just arrived as the region surges past the dreaded 100,000 caseload mark

this weekend.

As at 3:58 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Sunday, August 2, respective health departments and authorities have confirmed a combined total of 103,085 cases of COVID-19.

Of that number, some 57,816 cases, or roughly 56 per cent, are officially closed as patients report a full recovery from the infectious disease (55,660 recoveries to date, barring insufficient data from Puerto Rico) or have died from coronavirus-related complications (2,156 deaths).

The number of regional countries and territories bringing their active caseload to zero grows smaller still as there are currently only four, namely: Dominica, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, and the Cayman Islands.

Dominican Republic: 828 new cases; 72,243 confirmed. 1,178 patients have died. (38,244 patients have recovered)

French Guiana: 58 new cases; 7,857 confirmed. 43 patients have died. (6,531 recoveries)

Haiti: 44 new cases; 7,468 confirmed. 165 patients have died. (4,606 recoveries)

Puerto Rico: 292 new cases; 6,835 confirmed. 230 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Cuba: 13 new cases; 2,646 confirmed. 87 patients have died. (2,369 recoveries)

Suriname: 54 new cases; 1,760 confirmed. 26 patients have died. (1,161 recoveries)

Jamaica: Five new cases; 883 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (743 recoveries)

The Bahamas: 25 new cases; 599 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (91 recoveries)

Guyana: 17 new cases; 430 confirmed. 20 patients have died. (185 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: 15 new cases; 421 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (341 recoveries)

Martinique: No new cases; 269 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (124 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: 35 new cases; 265 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (179 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: Seven new cases; 180 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (132 recoveries)

Bermuda: Three new cases; 156 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (141 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: Five new cases; 133 confirmed. 15 patients have died (64 recoveries)

Barbados: 12 new cases; 122 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (98 recoveries)

Aruba: Two new cases; 121 confirmed. Three patients have died. (105 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: Seven new cases; 114 confirmed. Two patients have died (38 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 91 confirmed. Three patients have died. (67 recoveries)

Belize: Eight new cases; 56 confirmed. Two patients have died. (30 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: One new case; 53 confirmed. (39 recoveries)

St Martin: Four new cases; 53 confirmed. Three patients have died. (41 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new cases; 29 confirmed. One patient has died (24 recoveries)

St Lucia: One new case; 25 confirmed. (22 recoveries)

Grenada: One new case; 24 confirmed. (23 recoveries)

St Kitts and Nevis: No new cases; 17 confirmed. (16 recoveries)

Monserrat: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)

Saint-Barthélemy: One new case; nine confirmed. (Six recoveries)

Cayman Islands: No active cases. (Previously had 203 confirmed cases; one patient died)

Dominica: No active cases. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

British Virgin Islands: No active cases. (Previously has eight confirmed cases; one patient died)

Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)