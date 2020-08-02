COVID-19 Watch: Is the Caribbean’s second wave here? Over 100,000 cases confirmed

COVID-19 Watch: Is the Caribbean’s second wave here? Over 100,000 cases confirmedSunday, August 02, 2020
|
The signal of the
second wave of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the Caribbean may
have just arrived as the region surges past the dreaded 100,000 caseload mark
this weekend.
As at 3:58 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Sunday, August 2, respective health departments and authorities have confirmed a combined total of 103,085 cases of COVID-19.
Of that number, some 57,816 cases, or roughly 56 per cent, are officially closed as patients report a full recovery from the infectious disease (55,660 recoveries to date, barring insufficient data from Puerto Rico) or have died from coronavirus-related complications (2,156 deaths).
The number of regional countries and territories bringing their active caseload to zero grows smaller still as there are currently only four, namely: Dominica, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, and the Cayman Islands.
Dominican Republic: 828 new cases; 72,243 confirmed. 1,178 patients have died. (38,244 patients have recovered)
French Guiana: 58 new cases; 7,857 confirmed. 43 patients have died. (6,531 recoveries)
Haiti: 44 new cases; 7,468 confirmed. 165 patients have died. (4,606 recoveries)
Puerto Rico: 292 new cases; 6,835 confirmed. 230 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)
Cuba: 13 new cases; 2,646 confirmed. 87 patients have died. (2,369 recoveries)
Suriname: 54 new cases; 1,760 confirmed. 26 patients have died. (1,161 recoveries)
Jamaica: Five new cases; 883 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (743 recoveries)
The Bahamas: 25 new cases; 599 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (91 recoveries)
Guyana: 17 new cases; 430 confirmed. 20 patients have died. (185 recoveries)
US Virgin Islands: 15 new cases; 421 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (341 recoveries)
Martinique: No new cases; 269 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (124 recoveries)
Guadeloupe: 35 new cases; 265 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (179 recoveries)
Trinidad and Tobago: Seven new cases; 180 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (132 recoveries)
Bermuda: Three new cases; 156 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (141 recoveries)
Sint Maarten: Five new cases; 133 confirmed. 15 patients have died (64 recoveries)
Barbados: 12 new cases; 122 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (98 recoveries)
Aruba: Two new cases; 121 confirmed. Three patients have died. (105 recoveries)
Turks & Caicos Islands: Seven new cases; 114 confirmed. Two patients have died (38 recoveries)
Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 91 confirmed. Three patients have died. (67 recoveries)
Belize: Eight new cases; 56 confirmed. Two patients have died. (30 recoveries)
St Vincent and the Grenadines: One new case; 53 confirmed. (39 recoveries)
St Martin: Four new cases; 53 confirmed. Three patients have died. (41 recoveries)
Curaçao: No new cases; 29 confirmed. One patient has died (24 recoveries)
St Lucia: One new case; 25 confirmed. (22 recoveries)
Grenada: One new case; 24 confirmed. (23 recoveries)
St Kitts and Nevis: No new cases; 17 confirmed. (16 recoveries)
Monserrat: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)
Saint-Barthélemy: One new case; nine confirmed. (Six recoveries)
Cayman Islands: No active cases. (Previously had 203 confirmed cases; one patient died)
Dominica: No active cases. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)
British Virgin Islands: No active cases. (Previously has eight confirmed cases; one patient died)
Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy