COVID-19 Watch: New spike sends Caribbean caseload well past 65,000 infections

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has hit a new high in the Caribbean, with countries across the region collectively confirming some 65,716 cases of the infectious disease in total.

As at 2:26 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Sunday, July 12, 33,639 cases (or roughly 51 per cent) of the Caribbean’s caseload has officially been closed.

Barring unavailable statistics from Puerto Rico, the region has reported 31,993 recoveries to date, with an additional 1,646 patients dying from coronavirus-related complications.

Of the 32 affected countries and territories within the Caribbean, eight have brought their active caseload to zero: St Vincent and the Grenadines, Curaçao, Dominica, Sint Maarten, Grenada, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 1,418 new cases; 44,532 confirmed. 794 patients have died. (21,459 patients have recovered)

Haiti: 73 new cases; 6,690 confirmed. 139 patients have died. (2,590 recoveries)

French Guiana: 245 new cases; 5,949 confirmed. 26 patients have died. (2,981 recoveries)

Puerto Rico: 148 new cases; 2,435 confirmed. 167 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Cuba: Six new cases; 2,426 confirmed. 87 patients have died. (2,258 recoveries)

Jamaica: Five new cases; 758 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (615 recoveries)

Suriname: 15 new cases; 741 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (495 recoveries)

Guyana: One new case; 291 confirmed. 17 patients have died. (148 recoveries)

Martinique: Six new cases; 255 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (124 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: No new cases; 201 confirmed. One patient has died. (197 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: Six new cases; 190 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (157 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: 37 new cases; 181 confirmed. Six patients have died. (93 recoveries)

Bermuda: Four new cases; 150 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (137 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: Two new cases; 133 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (120 recoveries)

The Bahamas: Three new cases; 111 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (89 recoveries)

Aruba: Four new cases; 105 confirmed. Three patients have died. (99 recoveries)

Barbados: Five new cases; 103 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (90 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: One new case; 74 confirmed. Three patients have died. (57 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: Two new cases; 71 confirmed. Two patients have died (11 recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 43 confirmed. Three patients have died. (37 recoveries)

Belize: Four new cases; 37 confirmed. Two patients have died. (20 recoveries)

St Lucia: No new cases. 22 confirmed. (19 recoveries)

St Kitts and Nevis: One new case; 17 confirmed. (15 recoveries)

Monserrat: One new case; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)

Curaçao: No active cases. (Previously has 25 confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No active cases. (Previously had 29 confirmed cases)

Dominica: No active cases. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Grenada: No active cases. (Previously had 23 confirmed cases)

Sint Maarten: No active cases. (Previously had 77 confirmed cases, 15 patients died)

British Virgin Islands: No active cases. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)