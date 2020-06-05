COVID-19 Watch: New spike sends Caribbean infections past 31,000 cases

The Caribbean continues to fare well

against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as closed cases outnumber

active infections for the sixth day in a row.

As at 8:58 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Friday, June 5, health authorities across 32 of the affected countries and territories within the region have confirmed a combined total of 31,086 cases.

Of the Caribbean caseload, 16,438 cases (or roughly 53 per cent) have been officially closed as patients overcome the infectious disease completely (15,485 recoveries to date); another 953 deaths have been recorded.

There are eight Caribbean territories without active coronavirus cases at this time, namely: Turks and Caicos Islands, British Virgin Island, Aruba, St Kitts, Monserrat, Anguilla, Belize, and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 389 new cases; 18,708 confirmed. 525 patients have died. (11,736 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 118 new cases; 4,620 confirmed. 141 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Haiti: 100 new cases; 2,740 confirmed. 50 patients have died. (24 recoveries)

Cuba: 14 new cases; 2,133 confirmed. 83 patients have died. (1,848 recoveries)

Jamaica: No new cases; 591 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (368 recoveries)

French Guiana: 53 new cases; 589 confirmed. One patient has died. (321 recoveries)

Martinique: No new cases; 200 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (98 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 162 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (138 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: Four new cases; 160 confirmed. One patient has died. (85 recoveries)

Guyana: No new cases; 153 confirmed. 12 patients have died. (77 recoveries)

Bermuda: No new cases; 141 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (113 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: No new cases; 117 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (108 recoveries)

The Bahamas: No new cases; 102 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (55 recoveries)

Barbados: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (81 recoveries)

Suriname: Eight new cases; 82 confirmed. One patient has died. (Nine recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (61 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 71 confirmed. Six patients have died. (62 recoveries)

St Martin: One new case; 41 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 26 confirmed. Three patients have died. (20 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 26 confirmed. (15 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 23 confirmed. (18 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new case; 21 confirmed. One patient has died. (15 recoveries)

St Lucia: One new case; 19 confirmed. (18 recoveries)

Dominica: No new cases; 18 confirmed. (16 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases. (Previously had 12 confirmed cases, one patient died)

Aruba: No active cases. (Previously had 101 confirmed cases, three patients died)

British Virgin Islands: No active cases. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

Belize: No active cases. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)