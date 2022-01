COVID-19 Watch: Over 25,000 coronavirus cases confirmed across the Caribbean

The uphill battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in

the Caribbean continues as the region sees a spike in new cases within the last

24 hours.

As at 1:00 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT), respective health authorities across the region have confirmed a combined total of 25,073 coronavirus cases.

Encouragingly, the proportion of closed versus active cases improves still, as some 13,062 patients have recovered completely, another 833 deaths have been recorded.

The Caribbean’s nine ‘coronavirus-free’ territories remain unchanged: Trinidad, St Kitts, Dominica, Monserrat, Anguilla, Belize, St Lucia, and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 459 new cases; 15,723 confirmed. 474 patients have died. (8,790 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 162 new cases; 3,486 confirmed. 131 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Cuba: Nine new cases; 1,983 confirmed. 82 patients have died. (1,734 recoveries)

Haiti: 146 new cases; 1,320 confirmed. 34 patients have died. (22 recoveries)

Jamaica: Five new cases; 569 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (279 recoveries)

French Guiana: 25 new cases; 409 confirmed. One patient has died. (150 recoveries)

Martinique: No new cases; 197 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (91 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 161 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (115 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: Three new cases; 140 confirmed. One patient has died. (67 recoveries)

Guyana: No new cases; 139 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (67 recoveries)

Bermuda: No new cases; 139 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (91 recoveries)

Aruba: No new cases; 101 confirmed. Three patients have died. (97 recoveries)

The Bahamas: No new cases; 100 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (46 recoveries)

Barbados: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (76 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (60 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 69 confirmed. Six patients have died. (61 recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 40 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Seven new cases; 25 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 23 confirmed. (18 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new cases; 18 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)

Suriname: One new case; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (Nine recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)

British Virgin Islands: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)

Trinidad and Tobago: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 116 confirmed cases, eight patients died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)

Dominica: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 16 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Lucia: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)