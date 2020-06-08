COVID-19 Watch: Over 33,000 coronavirus cases confirmed across the Caribbean

The Caribbean’s eight-day recovery streak is under threat this

week, with closed cases losing some momentum against active infections of the

novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As at 1:38 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Monday, June 8, health authorities across the region have confirmed a total of 33,226 cases.

Out of the Caribbean caseload, 16,880 cases (or nearly 51 per cent) have been officially closed, with patients either recovering outright (15,900 recoveries) or died from coronavirus-related complications (981 deaths to date).

There now seven Caribbean territories without active coronavirus cases at this time, namely: Turks and Caicos Islands, British Virgin Islands, Aruba, St Kitts, Monserrat, Anguilla, and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 405 new cases; 19,600 confirmed. 538 patients have died. (12,007 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 61 new cases; 5,046 confirmed. 142 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Haiti: 262 new cases; 3,334 confirmed. 51 patients have died. (24 recoveries)

Cuba: Nine new cases; 2,200 confirmed. 83 patients have died. (1,868 recoveries)

French Guiana: No new cases; 689 confirmed. One patient has died. (383 recoveries)

Jamaica: Two new cases; 598 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (405 recoveries)

Martinique: No new cases; 202 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (98 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 164 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (144 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: No new cases; 164 confirmed. One patient has died. (93 recoveries)

Guyana: One new case; 154 confirmed. 12 patients have died. (80 recoveries)

Bermuda: No new cases; 141 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (114 recoveries)

Suriname: 22 new cases; 122 confirmed. Two patients have died. (Nine recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: No new cases; 117 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (108 recoveries)

The Bahamas: No new cases; 103 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (62 recoveries)

Barbados: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (81 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (61 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 71 confirmed. Six patients have died. (62 recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 41 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: One new case; 27 confirmed. (15 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 26 confirmed. Three patients have died. (20 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 23 confirmed. (18 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new case; 21 confirmed. One patient has died. (15 recoveries)

Belize: No new cases; 19 confirmed. Two patients have died. (16 recoveries)

St Lucia: No new cases; 19 confirmed. (18 recoveries)

Dominica: No new cases; 18 confirmed. (16 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases. (Previously had 12 confirmed cases, one patient died)

Aruba: No active cases. (Previously had 101 confirmed cases, three patients died)

British Virgin Islands: No active cases. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)