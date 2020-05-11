COVID-19 Watch: Recoveries surge past 5,100 in the Caribbean; 710 dead

COVID-19 Watch: Recoveries surge past 5,100 in the Caribbean; 710 deadMonday, May 11, 2020
|
Five Caribbean
islands could soon have no active cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)
bringing the regional tally of infection-free territories to nine.
As at 2:04 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Monday, May 11, health departments across the region have confirmed some 16,613 cases of COVID-19, with 710 persons dying after contracting the illness.
In the meantime, Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, Curaçao, Dominica will be keen to join Anguilla, Belize, Saint-Barthélemy and Suriname provided no new infections arise as the Caribbean records 5,102 recoveries to date.
For more on the Caribbean COVID-19 situation, see BUZZ’s breakdown below:
Dominican Republic: 465 new cases; 10,347 confirmed. 388 patients have died. (2,763 patients have recovered)
Puerto Rico: 58 new cases; 2,256 confirmed. 113 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)
Cuba: 12 new cases; 1,766 confirmed. 77 patients have died. (1,193 recoveries)
Jamaica: Four new cases; 502 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (90 recoveries)
Martinique: One new case; 187 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (90 recoveries)
Haiti: 31 new cases; 182 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (17 recoveries)
Guadeloupe: No new cases; 154 confirmed. 13 patients have died. (104 recoveries)
French Guiana: No new cases; 144 confirmed. One patient has died. (122 recoveries)
Bermuda: No new cases; 118 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (64 recoveries)
Trinidad and Tobago: No new cases; 116 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (107 recoveries)
Guyana: Seven new cases; 104 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (35 recoveries)
Aruba: No new cases; 101 confirmed. Three patients have died. (89 recoveries)
The Bahamas: No new cases; 92 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (37 recoveries)
Barbados: Two new cases; 84 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (57 recoveries)
Cayman Islands: One new case; 81 confirmed. One patient has died. (41 recoveries)
Sint Maarten: No new cases; 76 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (46 recoveries)
US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 69 confirmed. Five patients have died. (60 recoveries)
St Martin: No new cases; 39 confirmed. Three patients have died. (30 recoveries)
Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)
Grenada: No new cases; 21 confirmed. (13 recoveries)
St Lucia: No new cases; 18 confirmed. (17 recoveries)
St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 17 confirmed. (Nine recoveries)
Dominica: No new cases; 16 confirmed. (15 recoveries)
Curaçao: No new cases; 16 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)
St Kitts and Nevis: No new cases; 15 confirmed. (14 recoveries)
Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (Eight recoveries)
Monserrat: No new cases; 11 confirmed. One patient has died. (Eight recoveries)
British Virgin Islands: No new cases; seven confirmed. One patient has died. (Four recoveries)
Countries without active cases
Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)
Suriname: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 10 confirmed cases, one patient died)
Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)
Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)
