COVID-19 Watch: Second wave slams several Caribbean countries; region nears 150,000 cases

The Caribbean, despite the impact of the second novel coronavirus (COVID-19) wave sweeping the world, has managed to close more cases of the infectious disease when compared to their active counterparts.

However, out of the 32 affected countries and territories across the region, only eight have not had any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Our analysis has shown, that as at 6:12 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Friday, August 28, respective health departments have confirmed a combined total of 146,789 cases of COVID-19.

Of that number, some 94,329 cases, or roughly 64.3 per cent, are officially closed as patients report a full recovery from the infectious disease (91,319 recoveries to date, barring insufficient data from Puerto Rico) or have died from coronavirus-related complications (3,010 deaths).

The number of regional countries and territories bringing their active caseload to zero grows smaller still and stands at four, namely: St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Monserrat and Anguilla.

Dominican Republic: 426 new cases; 93,390 confirmed. 1,648 patients have died. (65,285 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 251 new cases; 14,726 confirmed. 424 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

French Guiana: 40 new cases; 9,022 confirmed. 58 patients have died. (8,586 recoveries)

Haiti: 10 new cases; 8,161 confirmed. 201 patients have died. (5,473 recoveries)

Cuba: 60 new cases; 3,866 confirmed. 92 patients have died. (3,222 recoveries)

Suriname: 68 new cases; 3,793 confirmed. 66 patients have died. (2,893 recoveries)

The Bahamas: 97 new cases; 2,020 confirmed. 50 patients have died. (742 recoveries)

Jamaica: 66 new cases; 1,870 confirmed. 19 patients have died. (846 recoveries)

Aruba: 88 new cases; 1,848 confirmed. Eight patients have died. (608 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: 36 new cases; 1,512 confirmed. 17 patients have died. (594 recoveries)

Guyana: 47 new cases; 1,140 confirmed. 32 patients have died. (616 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: 23 new cases; 1,075 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (864 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: 164 new cases; 935 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (289 recoveries)

Belize: 58 new cases; 818 confirmed. 12 patients have died. (54 recoveries)

Martinique: 156 new cases; 596 confirmed. 16 patients have died. (124 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: 18 new cases; 482 confirmed. Three patients have died (102 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: Two new cases; 444 confirmed. 17 patients have died (179 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: No new cases; 205 confirmed. One patient has died (202 recoveries)

St Martin: 22 new cases; 198 confirmed. Five patients have died. (52 recoveries)

Bermuda: Two new cases; 168 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (151 recoveries)

Barbados: No new cases; 165 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (140 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 94 confirmed. Three patients have died. (89 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Two new cases; 60 confirmed. (57 recoveries)

Curaçao: Two new cases; 55 confirmed. One patient has died (35 recoveries)

British Virgin Islands: Nine new cases; 26 confirmed. One patient has died. (Eight recoveries)

St Lucia: No new cases; 26 confirmed. (25 recoveries)

Dominica: Two new cases; 20 confirmed. (18 recoveries)

Saint-Barthélemy: One new case; 17 confirmed. (Nine recoveries)

Grenada: No active cases. (Previously had 24 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases. (Previously had 13 confirmed cases; one patient died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases. (Previously had 17 confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)