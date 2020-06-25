COVID-19 Watch: The Caribbean now has 10 territories with zero active cases

Months into the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

fight, Caribbean countries continue to press ahead despite a recent resurgence

in new cases.

As at 1:57 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Thursday, June 25, respective health authorities across the region have collectively confirmed 43,693 cases of COVID-19.

Across the 32 affected countries and territories, ten have managed to bring their active caseload to zero: Dominica, Sint Maarten, St Lucia, Grenada, British Virgin Islands, Aruba, St Kitts and Nevis, Monserrat, Anguilla, and Saint-Barthélemy.

For a regional perspective, active cases just outnumber their closed coronavirus counterparts, owing to insufficient data from Puerto Rico on its recoveries.

Notwithstanding, some 22,923 COVID-19 cases have since been closed as patients have either overcome the infectious disease (21,727 recoveries to date) or have died due to complications (1,195 deaths).

Dominican Republic: 28,631 cases confirmed. 544 patients have died. (16,006 patients have recovered)

Haiti: 5,429 cases confirmed. 92 patients have died. (512 recoveries)

French Guiana: 2,858 cases confirmed. Nine patient has died. (1,056 recoveries)

Cuba: 2,319 cases confirmed. 85 patients have died. (2,130 recoveries)

Puerto Rico: 1,579 cases confirmed. 151 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Jamaica: 678 cases confirmed. 10 patients have died. (512 recoveries)

Suriname: 357 cases confirmed. 10 patients have died. (154 recoveries)

Martinique: 236 cases confirmed. 14 patients have died. (124 recoveries)

Guyana: 209 cases confirmed. 12 patients have died. (107 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: 196 cases confirmed. One patient has died. (104 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: 174 cases confirmed. 14 patients have died. (157 recoveries)

Bermuda: 146 cases confirmed. Nine patients have died. (132 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: 123 cases confirmed. Eight patients have died. (109 recoveries)

The Bahamas: 103 case confirmed. 11 patients have died. (83 recoveries)

Barbados: 97 cases confirmed. Seven patients have died. (85 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: 80 cases confirmed. Six patients have died. (64 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: 65 cases confirmed. Three patients have died. (22 recoveries)

St Martin: 42 cases confirmed. Three patients have died. (36 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: 29 cases confirmed. (27 recoveries)

Curaçao: 23 cases confirmed. One patient has died. (19 recoveries)

Belize: 23 cases confirmed. Two patients have died. (17 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: 15 confirmed cases. One patient has died (11 recoveries)

Dominica: No active cases. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

St Lucia: No active cases. (Previously had 19 confirmed cases)

Grenada: No active cases. (Previously had 23 confirmed cases)

Sint Maarten: No active cases. (Previously had 77 confirmed cases, 15 patients died)

Aruba: No active cases. (Previously had 101 confirmed cases, three patients died)

British Virgin Islands: No active cases. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)