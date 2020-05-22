COVID-19 Watch: Trinidad now among Caribbean’s ‘coronavirus-free’ countries

Twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago, with its last

recovery, is now among eight Caribbean countries that have brought active cases

of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to zero.

As at 1:52 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Friday, May 22, some 21,630 cases have been confirmed across the region. Of that number, 10,372 patients have recovered and been released, while 793 persons have died.

The other seven members of the Caribbean’s elite ‘coronavirus-free’ club are St Kitts, Dominica, Monserrat, Anguilla, Belize, St Lucia, and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 254 new cases; 13,657 confirmed. 448 patients have died. (7,366 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 117 new cases; 3,030 confirmed. 126 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Cuba: Eight new cases; 1,916 confirmed. 81 patients have died. (1,631 recoveries)

Haiti: 71 new cases; 734 confirmed. 25 patients have died. (21 recoveries)

Jamaica: Five new cases; 535 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (181 recoveries)

French Guiana: 12 new cases; 249 confirmed. One patient has died. (137 recoveries)

Martinique: No new cases; 192 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (91 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 155 confirmed. 13 patients have died. (109 recoveries)

Guyana: Two new cases; 127 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (57 recoveries)

Bermuda: No new cases; 125 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (80 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: Ten new cases; 121 confirmed. One patient has died. (55 recoveries)

Aruba: No new cases; 101 confirmed. Three patients have died. (95 recoveries)

The Bahamas: One new case; 97 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (44 recoveries)

Barbados: No new cases; 90 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (70 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (59 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 69 confirmed. Six patients have died. (61 recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 40 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 22 confirmed. (17 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: One new case; 18 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new cases; 16 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)

Suriname: No new cases; 11 confirmed. One patient has died. (Nine recoveries)

British Virgin Islands: No new cases; eight confirmed. One patient has died. (Six recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 116 confirmed cases, eight patients died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)

Dominica: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 16 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Lucia: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)