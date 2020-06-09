COVID-19 Watch: Trinidad reports zero active cases, again

The twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago, with the release of its latest novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patient, is reporting no further active cases of the disease for the second time in less than a month.

Trinidad first celebrated its zero active case threshold in late May and joins seven other Caribbean territories: Turks and Caicos Islands, British Virgin Islands, Aruba, St Kitts, Monserrat, Anguilla, and Saint-Barthélemy.

As at 1:55 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Tuesday, June 9, regional health authorities have confirmed a combined total of 34,198 cases of COVID-19 in the Caribbean.

Some 16,135 patients have recovered from the coronavirus, a number which could be far greater across the region, owing to unavailable data from Puerto Rico. Another 986 persons have died.

Dominican Republic: 526 new cases; 20,126 confirmed. 539 patients have died. (12,158 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 139 new cases; 5,185 confirmed. 142 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Haiti: 204 new cases; 3,538 confirmed. 54 patients have died. (24 recoveries)

Cuba: Five new cases; 2,205 confirmed. 83 patients have died. (1,880 recoveries)

French Guiana: 84 new cases; 773 confirmed. One patient has died. (427 recoveries)

Jamaica: One new case; 599 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (405 recoveries)

Martinique: No new cases; 202 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (98 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: Seven new cases; 171 confirmed. One patient has died. (102 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 164 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (144 recoveries)

Guyana: No new cases; 154 confirmed. 12 patients have died. (84 recoveries)

Bermuda: No new cases; 141 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (120 recoveries)

Suriname: Eight new cases; 130 confirmed. Two patients have died. (Nine recoveries)

The Bahamas: No new cases; 103 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (64 recoveries)

Barbados: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (81 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (61 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 71 confirmed. Six patients have died. (63 recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 41 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 27 confirmed. (16 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 26 confirmed. Three patients have died. (20 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 23 confirmed. (22 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new cases; 21 confirmed. One patient has died. (15 recoveries)

Belize: No new cases; 19 confirmed. Two patients have died. (16 recoveries)

St Lucia: No new cases; 19 confirmed. (18 recoveries)

Dominica: No new cases; 18 confirmed. (16 recoveries)

Trinidad and Tobago: No active cases. (Previously had 117 confirmed cases, eight patients died)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No active cases. (Previously had 12 confirmed cases, one patient died)

Aruba: No active cases. (Previously had 101 confirmed cases, three patients died)

British Virgin Islands: No active cases. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)