COVID-19 Watch: Trinidad reports zero active cases, again

COVID-19 Watch: Trinidad reports zero active cases, againTuesday, June 09, 2020
|
The twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago, with the release of its latest novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patient, is reporting no further active cases of the disease for the second time in less than a month.
Trinidad first celebrated its zero active case threshold in late May and joins seven other Caribbean territories: Turks and Caicos Islands, British Virgin Islands, Aruba, St Kitts, Monserrat, Anguilla, and Saint-Barthélemy.
As at 1:55 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Tuesday, June 9, regional health authorities have confirmed a combined total of 34,198 cases of COVID-19 in the Caribbean.
Some 16,135 patients have recovered from the coronavirus, a number which could be far greater across the region, owing to unavailable data from Puerto Rico. Another 986 persons have died.
Dominican Republic: 526 new cases; 20,126 confirmed. 539 patients have died. (12,158 patients have recovered)
Puerto Rico: 139 new cases; 5,185 confirmed. 142 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)
Haiti: 204 new cases; 3,538 confirmed. 54 patients have died. (24 recoveries)
Cuba: Five new cases; 2,205 confirmed. 83 patients have died. (1,880 recoveries)
French Guiana: 84 new cases; 773 confirmed. One patient has died. (427 recoveries)
Jamaica: One new case; 599 confirmed. 10 patients have died. (405 recoveries)
Martinique: No new cases; 202 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (98 recoveries)
Cayman Islands: Seven new cases; 171 confirmed. One patient has died. (102 recoveries)
Guadeloupe: No new cases; 164 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (144 recoveries)
Guyana: No new cases; 154 confirmed. 12 patients have died. (84 recoveries)
Bermuda: No new cases; 141 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (120 recoveries)
Suriname: Eight new cases; 130 confirmed. Two patients have died. (Nine recoveries)
The Bahamas: No new cases; 103 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (64 recoveries)
Barbados: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (81 recoveries)
Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (61 recoveries)
US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 71 confirmed. Six patients have died. (63 recoveries)
St Martin: No new cases; 41 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)
St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 27 confirmed. (16 recoveries)
Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 26 confirmed. Three patients have died. (20 recoveries)
Grenada: No new cases; 23 confirmed. (22 recoveries)
Curaçao: No new cases; 21 confirmed. One patient has died. (15 recoveries)
Belize: No new cases; 19 confirmed. Two patients have died. (16 recoveries)
St Lucia: No new cases; 19 confirmed. (18 recoveries)
Dominica: No new cases; 18 confirmed. (16 recoveries)
Trinidad and Tobago: No active cases. (Previously had 117 confirmed cases, eight patients died)
Turks & Caicos Islands: No active cases. (Previously had 12 confirmed cases, one patient died)
Aruba: No active cases. (Previously had 101 confirmed cases, three patients died)
British Virgin Islands: No active cases. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)
St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)
Monserrat: No active cases. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)
Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases. (Previously had six confirmed cases)
Anguilla: No active cases. (Previously had three confirmed cases)
