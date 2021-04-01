Covid capers

Thursday, April 01, 2021

Did you have an encounter with the novel coronavirus? Veteran journalist Desmond Allen, who got the virus but got over it, invites you to share your experiences with him and encourage others to face this dreaded enemy. Tell us how you and loved ones overcame COVID-19 in this new feature 'Covid Capers', beginning soon in your Jamaica Observer. E-mail your story to Desmond Allen @ allend@jamaicaobserver.com or riffraph54@gmail.com

