COVID impact: Accused criminals in St Catherine no longer reporting to the police

Court Administration Division (CAD) has announced the suspension of reporting conditions for accused persons reporting to police stations in St Catherine.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced a lockdown of the parish of St Catherine, following a surge in the number of persons testing positive for COVID-19 there.

Acting Director of Client Services, Information and Communication at the CAD, Kadiesh Fletcher said reporting conditions will be suspended until April 22, 2020.

“There will be a suspension of the bail conditions for persons who are to report to police stations in the parish as well as for persons who reside outside of St Catherine and have reporting conditions in the parish,” Fletcher said.

At the same time, Habeas corpus and bail applications for the Parish Court in St Catherine will be transferred to the Supreme Court on King Street, Kingston. The St Catherine Parish Court and all outstations in the parish have been closed to the public.

The court is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, April 22, in accordance with the lockdown of the parish.

For further information, members of the public are encouraged to contact the Judiciary’s Emergency COVID-19 Call Centre at 876-926-3750, 876-613-8800 and 876-754-8337 or toll-free at 888-429-5269. Persons can also visit the websites, and cad.gov.jmparishcourt.gov.jm to learn more.