COVID in children on the increase in Westmoreland

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — There is a worrying increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among children in Westmoreland, according to the parish's medical officer for health, Dr Marcia Graham.

“Among our active cases, we are seeing more children,” a concerned Dr Graham told Thursday's monthly meeting of the municipal corporation. Of the 69 active cases, 12 of them, she said, are children.

She added that the increase in active cases is also a cause for concern.

“We have 69 cases, we were in the 40s,” exclaimed a disappointed Dr Graham who said clusters of positive cases have been observed.

“A significant amount of close contacts of confirmed persons are becoming positive,” she said. She is concerned that the reopening of the entertainment sector will see even higher numbers in the future and has urged vigilance against the novel coronavirus. Now is not the time, she said, for complacency as people are still dying.

As of July 6, 2021, Jamaica recorded 50,456 cases of COVID-19. Westmoreland now has 2,247 confirmed cases, with 82 deaths.