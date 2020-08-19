COVID outbreak brewing? Jamaican Twitter wonders if we value â€˜politics over pandemicâ€™

The political theatre is in full swing

following a colourful, jubilant Nomination Day on Tuesday (August 18), however,

there are growing concerns that Jamaica could have a widespread outbreak on its

hands once the curtains close on the September 3 general elections.

Both members and supporters of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), as well as the main opposition Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP), were out in their numbers, but there were several notable things missing: a clear disregard for social distancing and virtually no masks being worn.

Pretty sure this has been our CMO tonight as she sees the photos & videos of the campaigning â€” Empress Yolie Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@jahmekyagyal) pic.twitter.com/lsPnwZBxGjAugust 19, 2020

From Westmoreland to St Thomas, politics has taken centre stage and ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis seems to no longer be at the forefront of our concerns.

Jamaica, have we lost our collective minds? Are we totally ignoring the COVID-19 pandemic?

It out deh a lebeh lebeh â€” DJ CHADDY G â„¢ï¸ (@chaddygwho) https://t.co/LlQISs9ou9August 18, 2020

Thereâ€™s nothing new about election season but, clearly, being in the midst of an outbreak (that we are by no means in control of) should be enough for us to pause and recalibrate how to safeguard the lives of the very same people you seek votes from? Or, is it just me? Am I missing something?

We are currently having such a challenge getting returning Jamaicans to respect the quarantine mandate, so in that same breath, why do we think this will end differently?

â€” 1Bagsman (@1ashermorris) https://t.co/Paf5merQOL pic.twitter.com/bvFpdBnOJYAugust 19, 2020

Complacency is rife and there are so many people who outright refuse to wear masks unless forced to (for example, when a company requires masks to enter its offices)â€”do you see how badly this could go?

I saw people including the elderly on the road today without masks. Couple that with reports of people breaking quarantine orders & I have a pit of fear in my stomach that all hell is about to break loseâ€” Karen Madden (@karendmadden) August 17, 2020

Lest we forget, the current caseload stands at 1,146 (293 of which are active), following the confirmation of 17 new cases as of Tuesday. Hospitalisations are on the rise, every parish is currently affected and the public health sector hangs on by the thinnest of threads.

Nomination Day = first Jamaica Carnival 2020 test runâ€” Tallsome Lee Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@leinova) August 18, 2020

For one thing, Iâ€™m glad Iâ€™m not alone in my concerns as the sentiment on Twitter shares in my fears of worse to come.

Hon. BroGad opened the app, tweeted social distance, closed it and proceeded to his motorcade cause him know seh not a soul from Twitter wonâ€™t be in these streets.â€” Pedro Deniro (@iRealPedro) August 19, 2020

With all due respect, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, it is one thing to emphasise infection control and preventative measures at a press conference for you to then totally disregard said suggestions in your bid to shore up support for your JLP candidates.

Deleting tweets after the fact do little to instil trust, by the way.

These people getting an unprecedented lesson in accountability from social media I tell you. Keep up the pressure!!!!!!! â€” Ambrosiaâ„¢ Can't hurt my feelings, but I like pain (@ambrosia_omG) pic.twitter.com/WX0Eo9WLbkAugust 18, 2020

Stuck between a government out of touch and an opposition just desperate for powerâ€”I hate it here.

Maaaannn I â€“ â€” FioriŸŒº (@jwiddilococo) pic.twitter.com/hRCxf4Y0xwAugust 18, 2020

As for you, Dr Peter Phillips, the fact that youâ€™ve hinted on having no plan to manage a likely outbreak is just as troubling.

What many concerned Jamaicans like myself see happening when the dust clears on this election is the island goes back into lockdown and more sacrifices have to be made. And it doesnâ€™t sit well with me. At all.