COVID-positive mom dies after giving birth

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago registered its first mother-to-child transmission of the novel coronavirus, health authorities have confirmed. However, the woman died from the virus soon after giving birth.

Director of women's health, Dr Adesh Sirjusingh, told a news conference here yesterday that nearly 300 pregnant women have contracted the virus so far, with some of them becoming critically ill.

“As of today we have 285 pregnant women who have contracted COVID-19. They are in various stages of pregnancy…some have not yet delivered, some have become critically ill going to our high-dependency unit and intensive care unit and unfortunately, I have the sad news to report, we actually lost our first mother after she delivered…as a result of the complications of COVID-19.

“We have reached that place which is being seen worldwide where maternal deaths are being reported,” the medical doctor said.

“With respect to pregnancy itself, COVID-19 increases your risk of pre-term delivery, increases your risk of hospitalisation and hav[ing] a possible heart complication as a result of COVID itself acting on the heart. Breastfeeding remains safe and highly recommended, even if you are COVID-positive,” Dr Sirjusingh assured.

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 40, 233 positive cases and 1,137 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic since the first case was reported in March last year.