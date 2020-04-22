COVID SPIKE: Ja now has 252 confirmed cases of coronavirus

COVID SPIKE: Ja now has 252 confirmed cases of coronavirusWednesday, April 22, 2020
|
Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has reported 19 new cases of COVID-19, which brings Jamaicaâ€™s total number of confirmed cases to 252.
Of the additional 19 cases, 10 are linked to the business process outsourcing (BPO) entity, Alorica, in Portmore, St Catherine. This brings the total number of infected workers from the company to 131.
Minister Tufton said information on the other nine cases will be given later.
Of the 10 new cases associated with Alorica, two are men and eight are women within an age range of 20 to 50 years.
Of the total number of positive cases, seven are from the Ministry of Health.
The health minister is currently addressing a digital press conference at the ministry.
Dr Tufton also disclosed that the number of confirmed deaths related to the virus remains at six.
