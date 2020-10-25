COVID spike puts two Jamaican communities under special curfew

COVID spike puts two Jamaican communities under special curfewSunday, October 25, 2020
|
Two
communities in Jamaica have been placed under special two-week curfew due to an
increase in coronavirus cases.
The areas of Rae Town in Kingston and Cornwall Courts in St James will have been put under stricter restrictions which began Friday, October 23 at 6:00 PM and will last until Friday, November 6, 2020 at 5:00 AM.
Only essential workers with identification will be allowed to enter or exit, during the restricted hours, says the Health ministry.
What’s more, the gathering limit is reduced to no more than six (6) persons in any public place, down from the island-wide mandate of 15.
All the other existing restrictions such as mask wearing and physical distancing will be strictly enforced.
The ministry says the special measure is to restrict movement of persons to slow or prevent new exposures and new infections. “There is also concern for the high population density of the two areas identified and the high vulnerability of persons within the areas to severe illness due to age, comorbidities and other socio-economic factors,” said a statement from the ministry.
Additional testing; the close monitoring of residents for development of symptoms; early containment of newly detected cases and a sensitisation drive will also be implemented.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy