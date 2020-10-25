COVID spike puts two Jamaican communities under special curfew

Two

communities in Jamaica have been placed under special two-week curfew due to an

increase in coronavirus cases.

The areas of Rae Town in Kingston and Cornwall Courts in St James will have been put under stricter restrictions which began Friday, October 23 at 6:00 PM and will last until Friday, November 6, 2020 at 5:00 AM.

Only essential workers with identification will be allowed to enter or exit, during the restricted hours, says the Health ministry.

What’s more, the gathering limit is reduced to no more than six (6) persons in any public place, down from the island-wide mandate of 15.

All the other existing restrictions such as mask wearing and physical distancing will be strictly enforced.

The ministry says the special measure is to restrict movement of persons to slow or prevent new exposures and new infections. “There is also concern for the high population density of the two areas identified and the high vulnerability of persons within the areas to severe illness due to age, comorbidities and other socio-economic factors,” said a statement from the ministry.

Additional testing; the close monitoring of residents for development of symptoms; early containment of newly detected cases and a sensitisation drive will also be implemented.