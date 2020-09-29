COVID strikes again: Disney to layoff 28,000 workers

More than

28,000 employees at Disney’s theme parks will be laid off.

This revelation was made on Tuesday via a letter from the Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

He said that the company has been struggling for several months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Two of the company’s theme parks in California – California Adventure and Disneyland – have been closed for months while its locations in Florida, Paris, Shanghai, Japan and Hong Kong have been able to reopen with limited capacity.

During this time, thousands had been furloughed.

However, that arrangement will come to an end soon.

“As you can imagine, a decision of this magnitude is not easy. For the last several months, our management team has worked tirelessly to avoid having to separate anyone from the company. We’ve cut expenses, suspended capital projects, furloughed our cast members while still paying benefits, and modified our operations to run as efficiently as possible, however, we simply cannot responsibly stay fully staffed while operating at such limited capacity,” D’Amaro said in the letter.

“As heartbreaking as it is to take this action, this is the only feasible option we have in light of the prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business, including limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements and the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic.”

Although it was revealed that staff would be laid off, no date was given for when this will happen. In addition, the company didn’t break down how many employees will be laid off at each location.