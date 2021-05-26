COVID test requirements for travellers

Q: Do I need a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the United States?

A: Yes, effective January 26, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires all air passengers, including US citizens, entering the United States to present a negative COVID-19 viral test, taken within three calendar days of departure, or proof of recovery from the virus within the last 90 days. This requirement applies regardless of whether an individual has been vaccinated. Airlines must confirm the negative test result or proof of recent recovery for all passengers prior to boarding. The US Embassy in Kingston cannot waive these requirements for US citizen travellers. Additional information about this requirement can be found online at the CDC's website at: https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/fr-proof-negative-test.html.

Q: Where can I get a COVID test in Jamaica?

A: The US Embassy in Kingston does not provide COVID-19 testing nor can it facilitate testing for travellers. Information about COVID-19 testing locations in Jamaica can be found at: https://www.visitjamaica.com/travelauthorization/testing-labs/.

Q: What will happen if I test positive for COVID-19 prior to my departure to the United States?

A: A positive test result for COVID-19 will likely impact your return travel plans to the United States, delaying your travel for up to two weeks. The Jamaican Ministry of Health and Wellness will determine whether you will be subject to quarantine requirements and follow-up testing. Please be aware that you will be responsible for costs associated with quarantine, additional testing, and any potential medical treatment that is necessary. US citizens are encouraged to purchase travel insurance. Additional information about travel insurance options, including medical evacuation insurance, can be found on the Department of State's website at: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/before-you-go/your-health-abroad/insurance-providers-overseas.html.

Q: Do I need to wear a mask when travelling to the US? What if I'm already vaccinated?

A: Face masks must be worn on all public transportation conveyances and at transport hubs such as airports, bus terminals and train stations. This requirement applies to all individuals even if vaccinated. Further information about this requirement can be found online at the CDC's website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/face-masks-public-transportation.html.

Q: What social-distancing or mask-wearing requirements are in place at my destination in the US?

A: Regulations to mitigate the spread of the virus vary by state, so please check official sources of information for the specific location to which you would return. US Customs and Border Protection also provides updated information on efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 – https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/coronavirus.

The latest information on our operating status can be found on our website at www.jm.usembassy.gov or by visiting www.travel.state.gov.