CPFSA head calls for nat'l first responder programme to help children

ON the heels of several reports of children falling victim to violence in several communities, Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) Chief Executive Officer Rosalee Gage-Gray has called for a national first responder programme — similar to what obtains during natural disasters — to tend to children in “emergency” situations.

Addressing justices of the peace during the second in a series of virtual sensitisation sessions on child abuse last week, Gage-Gray lamented the increased level of violence against children in recent days, highlighting events which saw a six-month-old being injured by bullets and a 10-year-old being shot dead in the Corporate Area.

“We believe there needs to be a national first responders' programme, well-coordinated, a team that would have social workers, CISOCA (Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse) officers, [and] other emergency personnel that would respond to incidents of an emergency situation,” Gage-Gray said.

Elaborating on the suggestion during an interview with the Jamaica Observer on Monday, the CPFSA head said an immediate, coordinated, multi-agency response would help stave off a number of issues.

“Because what happens when we [CPFSA] go in now, we have recognised that, based on the level of violence in communities or incidents that are occurring, we formed a first responders' group here to do an initial assessment and provide initial support, because we found that children whom we have coming into care who did not get this kind of upfront assistance later on present with other issues — psychosocial, post-traumatic stress — all of those which can be lessened if you get early intervention,” Gage-Gray explained.

She added: “So when we go, we do referrals, but if everybody was there then everybody would be acting in concert, so I think that is what we are saying — a full emergency response. All the persons would be on the ground who can make the decision on the ground.”

Gage-Gray said while the CPFSA has responsibility for children who are deemed to be in need of care and protection, children who have been abused, abandoned, neglected, or otherwise at risk, there were some other emergency situations where children automatically end up being exposed.

“Say, for example, there is a fire and several persons are homeless, if we have a first responder then it would be the social protection people like the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, ourselves as social workers, the Victim Services Division, who would deal with the counselling side of it, the police as well.

“Right now we do the interventions immediately, we would take on some of the responsibility until we can refer, so if we go in and there is a fire and the immediate need is food, we get food; if it's clothes, we get clothes, things like those,” she explained.

She said that the Office for Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, the local government ministry and other agencies have a network, “but the focus is usually on the major disasters and not the everyday [disasters], and when they respond, I think the challenge is to get the machinery in gear, running quickly. So, although, eventually, the thing will come together, because they don't have a coordinated response, it takes some time,” the CPFSA head said further.