CPFSA high achievers!

THE Child Protection and Family Services Agency on Friday held its Educational Achievement Awards, where wards of the State who did exceptionally well in their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations were awarded for their efforts.

Here are some highlights:

From left, overall Child Protection and Family Services Agency Educational Achievement Awards top girl and boy Kristal Smith and O'shane Smith are elated with their trophies. O'shane was also awarded top boy for the south-east region. He is a lower sixth-form student at Jamaica College and achieved eight CSEC passes. Kristal is a former Mount Alvernia High School student. She obtained 11 CSEC passes which include seven ones and four grade twos. She plans to start university in September to pursue a degree in psychology.

Tamara Clarke is congratulated by her foster mother Lorna Williams. Clarke achieved 8 CSEC passes and is now reading for a bachelor of science in computing at the University of Technology, Jamaica. She was awarded the prize of top female achiever for the southern region, which consists of Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth. The event was held at Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel on Friday.

(Photos: Jason Tulloch)