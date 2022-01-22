CPFSA locates woman slapping child in viral video

CPFSA locates woman slapping child in viral videoSaturday, January 22, 2022
A woman seen in a recent viral video slapping a toddler in the face has been located by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA).
The woman, who is confirmed to be the mother of the child, was located by the agency's investigation unit on Monday after the video began circulating on the weekend.
“Our officers visited the home and, having made an assessment, are working with the mother and family. A part of the intervention is referral to our Children and Family Support Unit (CFSU) for close supervision and parenting training,” Rosalee Gage-Grey, CPFSA CEO, said.
The agency is also considering alternative care and support arrangements for the family.
The CPFSA CEO also reiterated the agency's position against corporal punishment, and encouraged parents to embrace positive disciplining. She also called on parents to seek intervention early when they need help.
“We remind parents to seek intervention early. Don't wait until you feel so frustrated and overwhelmed that you start taking it out on the children. Reach out for help, contact any of the CPFSA parish offices before issues escalate,” Gage-Grey said.
If you know or suspect that a child is being abused or harmed in any way, please contact the National Children's Registry (NCR) by calling 211, WhatsApp/text 876-878-2882 or email report@childprotection.gov.jm.
