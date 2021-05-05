CPFSA probing two sexual abuse cases in St Ann

THE Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has launched investigations into recent sexual abuse cases involving a 13-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy in St Ann.

The agency said on April 26, 2021 the girl, from the Golden Grove community in St Ann, was buggered by five young men who are now in police custody. The CPFSA said it received the report on Saturday, May 1, and investigations commenced immediately.

“The child was taken to the hospital where she was treated and has since been referred for counselling. A team of first responders visited the community and conducted a risk assessment in an effort to provide targeted intervention in the child's best interest. The family has also been referred for therapeutic sessions and parent training,” the CPFSA said.The second sexual abuse report was received yesterday, in which a five-year-old boy from Colgate, also in St Ann, was allegedly buggered by a 20-year-old man. Contact, the agency said, was made with the child's family and arrangements have been made for a team of first responders to conduct a home yesterday. Arrangements were also made for counselling.

State minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Robert Nesta Morgan said the ministry condemns the abuse of children and called for communities to be forceful in the care and protection of children.

“We need to get to the point where everyone sees it as their duty to protect our children. Perpetrators should not feel comfortable when they commit violent acts against our children. I also want to remind our parents that proper supervision is key and when you are unable to physically be with your child that appropriate arrangements are made for their care. It is no longer okay to assume your child is being cared for because an adult is nearby. Parents or their trusted adult designate must be able to account for a child's whereabouts at all times,” he said.

As part of the activities to be done during Child Month, the CPFSA said it will be conducting community interventions which will include a further visit to assist the families and sensitise community members.