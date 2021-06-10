CPSFA track down child in viral video who talked of wanting to become a ‘gunman’, parents report to police station

CPSFA track down child in viral video who talked of wanting to become a ‘gunman’, parents report to police stationThursday, June 10, 2021
The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) in a release on Wednesday (June 9) said they had located the child seen in a viral TikTok video, who disclosed that he had wanted to become a gunman in the future.
According to the CPSFA, the boy and his parents reported to a police station in St. Catherine late Tuesday.
The agency shared that they had since visited with the family and have conducted an assessment, they further said that there are plans for a further intervention, should the parents agree.
The CPFSA has also used the occasion to encourage parents and guardians among other community members to be mindful of the things they say in the presence of children, encouraging such adults to have only age appropriate conversations.
