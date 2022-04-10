Crab Ground posse excited over new Wray & Nephew stalls, praise Maggi

Vendors are thrilled that J Wray & Nephew has moved to give a fa ce-lift to their base at Crab Ground at Heroes' Circle in Kingston, by building them new stalls with the company's branding.

The stalls should be completed by later this week.

Though they are excited about the decision by J Wray & Nephew to sponsor the face-lift, the vendors told the J amaica Observer that they will never forget the support they received over many years from Nestle, under the Maggi cock soup brand.

Precious Stewart, crab vendor for 35 years, expressed optimism that with the new stalls that are painted yellow, more customers will be attracted to Crab Ground, especially since COVID-19 negatively impacted business over the past two years.

“Because of COVID, nothing never really did a gwaan, just one and two sales. If we used to buy all 20 dozen crab, we had to cut and just buy six dozens. Long before COVID-19 business did a gwaan bright and good. It was going bright, bright, bright. Things pick up again man and a now it ago pick up more now that [J] Wray & Nephew a gi we dis.

“The people love the crab bad. Them love the spice and the seasoning. They always ask for the remedy I use to season up the crab. I say no because I don't want them to take away my remedy. Me prefer season it up and sell dem and mek dem eat and lick dem 10 finger,” she shared smiling.

Twenty-five years in the business, Racquel Walker is overwhelmed by the development.

“I had been hearing about this for more than 10 years. Other people have done some work to help us along the way but I have to big up Wray & Nephew. The mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams and Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie have been putting in the work for us, but there is one entity that has been there for us over the years and that is Maggi cock soup.

“Maggi was the one maintaining this system before all of this came in place. The board ones and stuff that were here before, they were the ones to do that over the years so we can never forget them. They mean a lot to me and everyone. We are really grateful and we appreciate it. I am very emotional and I am trying to hold back tears because this is like a dream come true. From the heart, I am very proud.”

Her sister Munchie said she felt good about the new stalls, “because it is long overdue and we appreciate it very much and we thank Wray & Nephew from the bottom of our hearts. Maggi a we don, though. Dem used to help we out when things were rough”.