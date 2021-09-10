PHOTO: Crash and roll

PHOTO: Crash and rollFriday, September 10, 2021
Cops inspect this police service vehicle after it crashed into a car (shown in other photo) and overturned on Truman Avenue in Richmond Park, St Andrew, yesterday. The police vehicle was reportedly carrying two men detained by the cops when the crash occurred. Bystanders told the Jamaica Observer that the occupants of both vehicles were not hurt. (Photos: Karl Mclarty)
